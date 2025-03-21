BJD To Join Anti-Delimitation Meet In Chennai, Political Debate Heats Up

Bhubaneswar: On Saturday, a crucial meeting on the proposed delimitation of parliamentary constituencies is scheduled to be held in Chennai with leaders from non-BJP-ruled states and Odisha participating in it. The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) which lost power in the 2024 elections to BJP confirmed its participation with two of its senior leaders Amar Patnaik and Sanjay Das Burma reaching Chennai to take part in the meeting.

Convened by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, the joint action committee meeting, will have leaders from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Kerala, West Bengal, and Punjab, states that apprehend a reduction in parliamentary seats in case a population-based delimitation process takes off.

BJD's Stand On Delimitation

Taking to social media, former chief minister Naveen Patnaik's office said, former MP Amar Patnaik and former minister Sanjay Das Burma will attend the Joint Action Committee on delimitation as party representative.

The BJD had said it has readied strategies to safeguard Odisha's interests. BJD MLA Pradeep Dishari said the party leadership is concerned about the likely loss of seats in South and East India if delimitation is done only on the basis of population figures. "Delimitation should also take into account the geographical area, not only population," he stated.

The Chennai meeting is also important given that the delimitation of 2026 is expected to be based on the 2025 census. In such a case, there is a possibility that the parliamentary seats in North Indian states will increase though representation will be less from South and East India.

Political Reactions

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has been raising the issue citing reason that the states that have successfully controlled population growth will be in a disadvantaged state. However, Home Minister Amit Shah had assured that Tamil Nadu will not lose any Lok Sabha seats, though the other details are not yet clear.

Senior journalist Akshaya Sahu said the disparity is already evident. "While in Uttar Pradesh, one MP represents 30 lakh people, it is 17 lakh in Kerala. This is a blatant imbalance which will grow if delimitation proceeds as planned."

Calling for support, DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran and Tamil Nadu IT Minister had personally invited BJD chief Naveen Patnaik on March 11 to join the Chennai meeting.