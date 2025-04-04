BJD's Flip-Flop On Waqf Bill Sparks Internal Turmoil; BJP-Congress Allege Lack Of Cohesion Within Party

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), which had previously opposed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, suddenly changed its stance and 'indirectly' extended support to the legislation in the Upper House of the Parliament on Thursday, leaving many in disbelief. In fact, its own party workers are now confused over the abrupt shift in its stance over the bill.

The decision not only caught several senior BJD leaders off guard, but became a matter of discussion across the country.

What Sasmit Patra Said

While BJD had been opposing the Waqf Amendment Bill from the beginning, a day before the passage of bill in Rajya Sabha, BJD spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra stated, "The Biju Janata Dal has always upheld the principles of secularism and inclusivity, ensuring the rights of all communities. We deeply respect the diverse sentiments expressed by different sections of the Minority communities regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Our Party, having taken these views into careful consideration, has entrusted our Members in the Rajya Sabha with the responsibility of exercising their conscience in the best interest of justice, harmony and the rights of all communities, should the Bill come up for voting. There is no Party Whip."

Fissures Grow In BJD

Expressing concerns, a few senior BJD leaders said they will take up the issue for discussion with party supremo and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik to clear the confusion and clarify the party's direction, going forward.

Prasanna Acharya, the party's vice president, said, "BJD and BJP are not one. Before the Parliament session, BJD's parliamentary party meeting was held under the chairmanship of the president. Various issues were discussed and decisions were taken during this meeting. We are not fully aware of yesterday's issues. All senior party leaders will discuss with the BJD supremo. Whenever something is against the interest of Odisha, we oppose them. BJD is a people's party and we represent the people. Our party was born to serve Odisha and the people of Odisha. It was decided in the parliamentary party meeting that the Waqf Bill will be opposed. We are not aware of the circumstances which led to change in the decision."

Senior BJD leader Bhupinder Singh also expressed his surprise over the decision, saying he came to know about BJD's changed stance on Waqf bill from TV. "We came to know this morning that the party has decided to hold a conscience vote. We will take a stand after internal discussion with the party leaders. Our stand is always talked about in state politics. The opposition always says that the BJD and BJP are one. This is not right."

Senior BJD leader Shashibhushan Behera said, "There has been some confusion in the decision. There was a clear instruction from the party president in the parliamentary party meeting to oppose the Waqf Bill. Accordingly, party MP Munna Khan clearly opposed it. The way the decision was later changed and the post (of Sasmit Patra) on social media has created confusion across the country. We will meet the party chief and find a way to resolve the confusion."

Similarly, BJD MLA Badri Narayan Patra mentioned, "Yesterday's incident has created a dilemma over the party's policy decisions. The party president had given instructions to oppose this bill with all sincerity. If such an exception was made after the president's instructions, then some external pressure might have influenced the decision."

"Why some MPs voted in favour (of the bill)? Why didn't everyone oppose it? Some voted in favor of the bill and some voted against it. All of this is now under suspicion," added Patra.

BJP, Cong Criticise

Meanwhile, BJP and Congress have criticised the BJD alleging lack of cohesion within the party. BJP MLA Babu Singh said, "Not just Parliament, same situation would have happened had there been voting on the Odisha Universities Bill in the state Assembly. Three BJD leaders spoke in favour and three against it. There is no consensus within the BJD in Assembly nor in the Rajya Sabha. There is no consensus on who they should support and who they should oppose. Such instances are seen when the party is left without leadership. The party is heading towards division and darkness. It doesn't matter whether a whip was issued or not. The party will sink further."

On the other hand, former Odisha PCC president Prasad Harichandan accused the BJD of aligning with the BJP due to political pressure. "Last year, the minority community met LoP Naveen Patnaik. The BJD president had then promised that the party would vote against the Waqf Bill in the Parliament. But now everyone has seen what the BJD has done. When Naveen Babu visited Delhi, it was claimed as his personal visit. Naveen Babu visited Delhi again, but after returning from there, the situation changed. Now, the BJD MPs are supporting the Waqf Bill according to their conscience. Was there no conscience when they assured the minorities? This conscience is the conscience of fear and cowardice. This shows that the BJD and BJP are together. If this was not the case, then VRS of Sujatha R Karthikeyan would not have been approved immediately," remarked the senior Congress leader.