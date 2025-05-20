Bitter Verbal Exchanges Escalate between Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati: Assam's BJP Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi have again been locked in a verbal duel having renewed their old rivalry.

Congress MP Gogoi questioned if Himanta Biswa Sarma is a suitable person to hold the Chief Minister's office after he charged him as an ISI agent for expressing sympathy for flood affected people of Pakistan in 2022, an act which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also done at that time.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday, "It is unfortunate that some individuals enjoy every privilege India offers - salary, power, and position - yet their loyalty lies across the border. They draw everything from Bharat but work only for Pakistan's interests. This is betrayal," he said attacking Congress MP and Deputy Leader of the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi.

Biswa Sarma and another minister Pijush Hazarika shared on X platform Gaurav Gogoi's expression of “humanitarian sympathy for the flood victims in Pakistan” during the 2022 floods as an evidence of Gaurav's pro-Pakistan leanings.

The fresh salvo from Assam CM intensified the accusations and counter accusations.

In response, Gaurav Gogoi shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sympathetic comments on X regarding the Pakistani floods in 2022. On August 29, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed on X platform (formerly Twitter) his sympathy for the flood affected people in Pakistan on social media.

The prime minister's tweet stated: 'Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy.''

Gogoi used these comments to question Himanta Biswa Sarma and asked if the Assam CM will consider this as “PM Modi’s betrayal in 2022. Is Himanta the right person to remain in the chair of Assam Chief Minister?"

On the same day in 2022, Gogoi had too expressed his sympathy for Pakistan flood victims stating: ''While we celebrate the victory of our Indian cricket team over Pakistan, we must not forget the humanitarian disaster that has claimed 1000 lives in our neighbouring country. Unprecedented flooding has destroyed towns and homes. Pakistani people need urgent relief and support.''

One may note that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has consistently attacked Gaurav Gogoi for having links with Pakistan, and even receiving training from the ISI.

The Chief Minister had even questioned Congress's recent decision to include Gaurav Gogoi in a parliamentary delegation to various countries after Operation Sindoor. Consequently, the central government did not include the Deputy Leader of the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi in any of the seven committees scheduled to visit foreign countries.

Gogoi in turn questioned the Chief Minister visits to Bangladesh and Nepal. “I am late Tarun Gogoi's son, I am not afraid of Himanta Biswa Sarma. He has been suffering from unknown political anxieties about me for 13 years.”



Another notable point in the two leaders' debate is that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has repeatedly publicly announced that he will provide detailed information regarding Gaurav Gogoi's Pakistan links.

Gogoi retorted: “Himanta Biswa, the individual, can say a thousand lies, but a Chief Minister cannot lie. There are laws. There is the Legislative Assembly. Everyone can hold the Chief Minister accountable."