"Bitcoin Trading in India Like Refined Hawala Without Regulation": SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday expressed its discontent with the Central government for not coming up with a regime in connection with regulating virtual currency, saying that trading in Bitcoin in India is like "dealing with a refined way of Hawala business".

The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh. The bench was hearing a bail application of Shailesh Babulal Bhatt, who was arrested by the police for alleged illegal Bitcoin trade.

A counsel, representing the petitioner, contended before the bench that trading in Bitcoin is not illegal in India after the apex court quashed a circular of the RBI. The counsel said his client was wrongly arrested.

The bench recalled that it had asked the central government to come up with a clear policy regime on the trade of virtual currency and inform the court about it. The bench said it has not received any response, and stressed if there were to be a regime, then there would not be any issues.