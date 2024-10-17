Bishnoi Gang Sharpshooter Arrested In Mathura After Shootout

Mathura: A joint team of Mathura and Delhi police have arrested a sharpshooter of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang following an encounter near the Refinery Police Station area in Uttar Pradesh, officials said.
Yogesh, alias Raju, was wanted in Delhi's Nadir Shah murder case and had previously been associated with the Hashim Baba gang before switching to the Bishnoi outfit.
The resident of Badaun district was wanted in multiple cases in the state, including murders.
Officials said Yogesh’s was a big breakthrough for the Delhi Police, which had been looking for him for over one month since the September 12 gym trainer murder. He had allegedly been evading arrest by changing his locations regularly.
Mathura SP City, Arvind Kumar told ETV Bharat that police arrested Yogesh following a tipoff about his presence.
Around 4 AM, the police team spotted him on a bike near Baad Railway Station on the Agra-Mathura Highway, he said.
“We cornered Yogesh after getting the information. When we signalled him to stop, he started running while firing at our team. We retaliated, and he was apprehended with a leg injury," Kumar said.
Police said to have seized a bike without a number plate and a 32-bore pistol from Yogesh’s possession. He has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.
