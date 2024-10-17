ETV Bharat / bharat

Bishnoi Gang Sharpshooter Arrested In Mathura After Shootout

Mathura: A joint team of Mathura and Delhi police have arrested a sharpshooter of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang following an encounter near the Refinery Police Station area in Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

Yogesh, alias Raju, was wanted in Delhi's Nadir Shah murder case and had previously been associated with the Hashim Baba gang before switching to the Bishnoi outfit.

The resident of Badaun district was wanted in multiple cases in the state, including murders.

Officials said Yogesh’s was a big breakthrough for the Delhi Police, which had been looking for him for over one month since the September 12 gym trainer murder. He had allegedly been evading arrest by changing his locations regularly.