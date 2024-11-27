Bishnoi Gang Member Injured In Encounter With Punjab Police, Weapons Recovered

Jalandhar: A gangster of Lawrence Bishnoi group, an accused in several murder and extortion cases, was shot and injured during a police encounter here on Tuesday, Punjab Police said.

The incident took place when a team of the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police took him and another associate to Nangal Karkhan village to recover the weapons hidden by them, they said.

Later, the accused used the weapon during the recovery, which was already loaded, and opened fire at the team, officials alleged. The duo was arrested in an operation by Punjab Police a few days back.

Recovered Weapon (ETV Bharat)

“The two associates of the Bishnoi gang fired several rounds at the police team and tried to escape but in retaliatory action, they were re-arrested. One of the accused received a bullet in the leg and is being treated at the hospital,” a police official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Police said that both the accused had been working for the Bishnoi gang for a long time and were involved in at least 16 cases of extortion, murder, and crimes that fall under the Arms Act and NDPS Act.

“We have recovered three weapons and several cartridges from their possession. A case has been registered and we are investigating them for their activities and connections,” they said.

Recovered Weapons (ETV Bharat)

Another Encounter In Amritsar

On Tuesday, a similar encounter took place between the police team and the gangsters in Amritsar, following which a gangster was arrested and a bike was also recovered. The arrested accused has been identified as Suraj Mandi, a resident of Ajnala.

The incident took place near Verka Bypass in Amritsar during the midnight. Mandi has been involved in the extortion of two NRI families.