Biryani Tops Swiggy's 2024 Food Charts With 83 Million Orders; Hyderabad Leads

Hyderabad: As the year 2024 comes to an end, Swiggy, one of the leading food delivery platforms in the country, saw a whopping 83 million orders for 'Biryani' with Hyderabad leading in the dish cravings.

According to Swiggy's year-end report, the 83 million orders for Biryani were placed between January 1 to November 22 this year.

Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana leads in the Biryani craze ordering a massive 1.57 crore orders, accounting for 34 orders per minute, for the dish as per statistics. While biryani is a popular dish during lunch and dinner, there are food buffs relishing the dish at early hours, with some ordering it as early as 4 AM.

According to Swiggy's data, most of the biryani orders are for chicken biryani, with one customer spending as much as Rs 18,840 on 60 plates of biryani in the past year on an average. The numbers only increase when factoring in orders from other platforms, restaurants, and celebrations, more than doubling the total consumption.

The T20 World Cup also saw a surge in biryani orders, with 8.69 lakh plates being ordered during the event as per the Swiggy data.

Representational picture (ETV Bharat)

Dosa Takes The Lead In The Morning

As per the Swiggy's year-end report, Hyderabad also tops the nation for dosa orders in the morning, with 17.54 lakh dosa orders placed throughout the year, making it a favorite snack for Hyderabadis to start their day.