Fatal Birthday Banner: Two School Students Electrocuted To Death At Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai

The fatal electrocution took place when the two teenagers were trying to recover the rope of the birthday banner that fell on a nearby transformer.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 8, 2025 at 6:42 PM IST

Tiruvannamalai: Two teenage boys died due to electrocution in Tiruvannamalai here yesterday night. The tragic incident took place when they were trying to tie a banner for the birthday party of their friend last night at around 11.30 pm. The deceased were identified as Lokesh (16), a resident of Anna Nagar 5th Street, and Dhanush Kumar, a resident of the Thirunagar area, in Tiruvannamalai.

The duo wanted to make a special gesture towards their friend Kanna for the latter's birthday. They decided to place a banner to wish their friend a very happy birthday. They went to the venue located near a private gas company on Manalurpettai Road in Tiruvannamalai. When the two were tying the banner, its top portion turned loose. As a result, the rope fell on the nearby current transformer. Then, Lokesh and Dhanush Kumar climbed onto the transformer to pull the rope.

At that time, the two students were unaware that there was a high-voltage power line near the place where they were erecting the banner and were unexpectedly electrocuted. Both died on the spot. Shocked by this, the neighbours immediately informed the police at the Tiruvannamalai City Police Station.

Upon this, the police of the Tiruvannamalai City Police Station rushed to the scene. They recovered the bodies of the deceased, Lokesh and Dhanushkumar, and sent them to the Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.

The Tiruvannamalai City Police Station police have registered a case in this regard and are conducting the investigation.

