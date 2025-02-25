Birth Certificates Case: SC Puts On Hold Karnataka HC Order Allowing Probe Against Lakshya Sen & Others

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday put on hold an order passed by the Karnataka High Court, declining to quash or pause a criminal investigation against star shuttler Lakshya Sen, his family, and coach Vimal Kumar, in relation with allegations of forging birth certificates.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah. The bench allowed the plea seeking a stay on the high court order. Senior advocate C A Sundaram argued the matter on behalf of petitioner Chirag Sen and another.

The counsel contended that the High Court dismissed the matter on merits when his associate sought accommodation. After hearing submissions, the bench issued notice on the plea filed through advocate Rohini Musa. The apex court is scheduled to hear the matter on April 16.

The high court had observed that there was sufficient evidence to warrant an investigation into the matter. "When prima facie materials are placed on record that constitute the offenses, I do not find any reason to stall the investigation or quash the criminal proceedings," said the high court.

The high court had observed that the complainant had provided sufficient documentary evidence obtained through RTI, reinforcing the need for an investigation. A private complaint was filed by M G Nagaraj alleging Sen's parents, Dhirendra and Nirmala Sen, his brother Chirag Sen, coach U Vimal Kumar, and a Karnataka Badminton Association (KBA) employee falsified birth records.

It was alleged that Lakshya, a former junior World champion, and Chirag's birth certificates were allegedly altered to reduce their ages by about two and a half years. It was claimed that falsification of records was done to help them qualify for age-restricted badminton tournaments and gain government benefits. The police registered an FIR under IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery), and 471 (using forged documents as genuine) of the IPC.