Birth Certificate Forgery Case: SC Quashes FIR Against Shuttler Lakshya Sen

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday quashed an FIR against shuttler Lakshya Sen, his family members, and coach Vimal Kumar, in connection with the birth certificate forgery case.

The judgment was delivered by a bench led by Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia. The bench said the continuation of criminal proceedings against Sen is unwarranted and amounts to the abuse of the process of the court. The detailed judgment in the matter will be uploaded later in the day.

Earlier, the apex court had issued notices to the Karnataka government and complainant M G Nagaraj, who alleged that birth certificates of Lakshya Sen and his brother Chirag Sen were forged.

On February 25, the apex court had put on hold an order passed by the Karnataka High Court, declining to quash or pause a criminal investigation against Sen, his family, and coach Vimal Kumar, in relation to allegations of forging birth certificates.

The high court had observed that there was sufficient evidence to warrant an investigation into the matter. "When prima facie materials are placed on record that constitute the offences, I do not find any reason to stall the investigation or quash the criminal proceedings," said the high court.

The high court had observed that the complainant had provided sufficient documentary evidence obtained through RTI, reinforcing the need for an investigation.

A private complaint was filed by M G Nagaraj alleging Sen's parents, Dhirendra and Nirmala Sen, his brother Chirag Sen, coach U Vimal Kumar, and a Karnataka Badminton Association (KBA) employee falsified birth records.

It was alleged that Lakshya, former junior World champion, and Chirag's birth certificates were allegedly altered to reduce their ages by about two and a half years. It was claimed that falsification of records was done to help them qualify for age-restricted badminton tournaments and gain government benefits. The police registered an FIR under IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery), and 471 (using forged documents as genuine) of the IPC.