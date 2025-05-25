Birsa Munda Gave Courage To Tribal Folks To Fight For Land, Culture: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Ranchi: On a two-day visit to Ranchi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday said Birsa Munda instilled courage and confidence in the tribal people to resist the mighty British. "He (Birsa) filled the tribal people with confidence, due to which they developed the strength to struggle to save their land and culture," he said.

During his visit to the old jail in Ranchi where Munda was lodged and died, Birla said, "Birsa Munda stayed in this jail for a long time. Whenever the future generations visit this place, they will get inspiration from the dedication, struggle and tribal self-respect of Lord Birsa Munda."

Birla was welcomed at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport upon his arrival in the morning by Jharkhand assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato and Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth. On his way to Raj Bhawan, Birla paid homage to Bhagwan Birsa Munda at Birsa Chowk.

Om Birla at Birsa Munda Museum in Ranchi. (ETV Bharat)

"I salute Bhagwan Birsa Munda. This land is mixed with the culture of the tribal community, for which Birsa Munda fought a long battle. It is because of his struggle that the tribal society gets respect today. Jharkhand is moving towards development along with the progress of the tribal community. This land of Birsa Munda is an inspiration for us," Birla said after paying tribute to the tribal icon.

He visited the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial Park-cum-Freedom Fighter Museum in Ranchi and paid floral tributes to the tribal icon. Subsequently, he went to Jamshedpur to take part in the Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry's (SCCI) platinum jubilee celebrations.

"Visit 'Birsa Munda Museum' in Ranchi and get to know the life of Lord Birsa in depth. Bhagwan Birsa Munda Smriti Udyaan and this museum has been built in the same old Central Jail of Ranchi where Bhagwan Birsa Munda sacrificed his life. This museum displays the struggle of the tribals to protect water, forest, land rights and their culture. It shows the sacrifice of Bhagwan Birsa for the nation. The life of Dharti Aba Bhagwan Birsa, the pioneer of Ulgulan, is a source of continuous inspiration," Birla shared on X.

"He will return to Ranchi around 3 pm and participate in the Nagrik Abhinandan Samaroh, organised by various societies at Swarna Bhoomi, Dangratoli, at 5 pm. Nearly 156 organisations, including social and religious groups, will welcome him," Seth added. Birla is scheduled to return to New Delhi on Monday.

Birla said that the tribal community has contributed a lot to the development of the country. "Even today, the people of the tribal society are preserving Indian culture and heritage. Efforts have been made to develop and enhance the birthplace and land of those brave sons who fought for Independence and the interests of the Dalits," he added.