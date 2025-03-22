ETV Bharat / bharat

Birju Maharaj's Disciple Sets Aim To Teach Kathak To Young Indians

Nainital: In an era when the youths are emulating Western culture, Ashish Singh is trying to bring them back to mainstream Indian culture by providing Kathak lessons for free at different schools in Nainital.

A disciple of Kathak maestro Birju Maharaj, Singh originally hails from Varanasi and is currently settled in Vrindavan. He is one of the top Kathak exponents in the country.

Singh has performed on many national and international platforms. Not only this, he has taught Kathak to many actors and has choreographed for movies like Bajirao Mastani, Devdas and Vishwaroopam. Singh has represented India in the Commonwealth Games 2010 and China's Silk Road International Art Festival 2015. Apart from this, he has also performed with singer Sona Mohapatra. He has been promoting Kathak in the hills of Uttarakhand for the last few years.

Singh believes that today's youth should adopt the Indian classical dance, away from Bollywood Kathak. For this purpose, he is organising Kathak workshops across the country.