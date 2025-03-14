Bird Flu Confirmed In Solapur As Crows Test Positive; Authorities Take Preventive Measures

Solapur: Bird flu has been detected in Solapur after a report from the High-Security Animal Disease Laboratory in Bhopal confirmed that crows in the city died due to the H5N1 virus. Following this confirmation, the Animal Husbandry Department and the District Collectorate have intensified preventive measures to curb the spread of the virus.

A few days ago, crows, pheasants and ducks were found dead in the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Lake area and Killa Bagh area of Solapur city. Subsequent laboratory tests confirmed that the cause of these unnatural deaths was bird flu.

Authorities have now sealed and disinfected the affected areas, and a 10-kilometre radius around the sites has been declared an alert zone. The movement of citizens and transportation of birds and animals within this zone have been strictly restricted.

The Animal Husbandry Department, which had been on high alert, has now moved into action mode. Officials are conducting inspections across the city and have sent samples of sick and dead birds for further testing. The district administration has issued guidelines for the proper disposal of dead birds, instructing that they be buried in a three-foot-deep pit with lime powder, following prior approval.

To ensure effective enforcement of these measures, police arrangements have also been put in place. Authorities continue to closely monitor the situation to prevent any further spread of the H5N1 virus. Citizens have been urged to report any unusual bird deaths immediately.

