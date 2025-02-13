Bioengineering Firm Phitons Launches Sustainable Alternatives To Plastic

Bengaluru: Amid growing concerns over plastic pollution and regulatory bans on single-use plastics, bioengineering company Phitons is offering sustainable alternatives through biodegradable polymer products. The company has developed a unique polymer composition that blends PBAT (polybutylene adipate co-terephthalate) with minerals like calcium carbonate and talcum, providing an eco-friendly solution for everyday packaging needs.

Phitons manufactures a wide range of products, including sanitary pouches, laundry bags, carry bags, wrapping sheets, mulch sheets for agriculture, and even water bottles. These alternatives aim to replace conventional plastics while maintaining affordability. According to the company, the cost of its products is nearly the same as traditional plastic items, with some specialised products costing up to 20 per cent more.

In an interview with ETV Bharat, Manoj Prasad, head of marketing at Phitons, explained the production process and the materials used. "PBAT is a biodegradable plastic made from petrochemical side streams. It is blended with minerals and infused with soil polymers of different grades depending on the application," he said. This composition ensures that the products are fully compostable, offering a practical solution for industries affected by plastic bans.

The market response to Phitons' products has been positive, particularly in light of increasing regulatory measures against plastic waste. "Many companies are eager to comply with the single-use plastic ban and are turning to alternatives offered by Phitons," Prasad said, adding that India's compostable plastics market is expanding, with multiple industries working towards sustainable packaging solutions.

Prasad also highlighted the company's commitment to innovation through its in-house Research and Development (R&D) centre. "Our R&D team is ceaselessly working on the latest advancements in biodegradable production to enhance the quality and efficiency of products," he said. This dedication to research ensures that the company remains at the forefront of sustainable material development, he added.

To verify whether a product is genuinely compostable, Prasad highlighted the use of the Diacloramethine test, which distinguishes plastic from PBAT-based materials. He emphasised that Phitons products are safer for human use, stating, "Unlike traditional plastics, which are made by blending numerous chemicals, our raw materials do not contain harmful substances, making them a healthier choice."

Phitons' biodegradable innovations signal a shift towards responsible packaging solutions, aligning with environmental regulations and consumer demand for sustainability. As awareness grows and businesses adapt to new norms, Phitons is positioning itself as a key player in India's transition to a plastic-free future.