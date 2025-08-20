Bills For Removal Of PM, CMs, Ministers Arrested On Criminal Charges Referred To Joint Par Panel

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday introduced three Bills in Lok Sabha for the removal of Prime Minister, Chief Ministers and ministers arrested on serious criminal charges for 30 days, drawing fierce protests from the Opposition as the draft laws were referred to a Joint Committee of Parliament.

Amid repeated disruptions, Shah introduced the three Bills as a resolution was passed by a voice vote to refer the measures to a Joint Committee of Parliament comprising 21 members from Lok Sabha and 10 from Rajya Sabha. The Committee has been mandated to submit its report to the House by the last day of the first week of the next (Winter) session. The Winter session of the Parliament is likely to be convened in the third week of November.

As soon as the Bills were tabled, the Opposition members began protesting and trooped into the well, raising slogans. Some even tore copies of the Bills in front of Shah. Opposition MPs, including AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress' Manish Tewari and K C Venugopal, spoke against the introduction, terming the proposed law against the Constitution and federalism, while Shah rejected criticism that the Bills were brought in haste.

Shah also said that the Bills will be sent to the Joint Committee of Parliament where members of both Houses, including those from the Opposition, would get an opportunity to give their suggestions. When Venugopal raised the issue of Shah's arrest while he was the Gujarat home minister and asked about his claim of morality in politics, the senior BJP leader countered, saying he had resigned on moral grounds before his arrest and joined the government only after being discharged by the court.

Shah attacked the Congress by saying, "We cannot be so shameless that we continue to occupy constitutional positions while facing serious charges."

Amid continuous noisy protests, the House was adjourned till 5 pm as Speaker Om Birla repeatedly asked the Opposition members to take their seats and maintain the dignity of the House.

Earlier in the day, as the protests escalated, there was a brief jostling between Opposition and ruling party MPs with BJP members, including Union Ministers Ravneet Singh Bittu and Kiren Rijiju, stepping in to shield Shah. Three House marshals formed a protective ring around Shah. Even after the House was adjourned, Opposition members persisted with loud sloganeering.

The three Bills are the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill 2025; the Constitution (One Hundred And Thirtieth Amendment) Bill 2025; and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025. The Bills have proposed that if the prime minister, union ministers or chief ministers, are arrested and detained in custody for 30 consecutive days for offences that attract a jail term of at least five years, they will lose their job on the 31st day.

Opposing the Bills at the introduction stage, Owaisi said the Constitution is being amended to "destabilise governments". Tewari echoed similar views, saying an individual is "innocent till proven guilty".

"This Bill is against the jurisprudence of criminal justice and distorts Parliamentary democracy. The Bill opens door for political misuse and throws all constitutional safeguards to the winds," he said. RSP MP NK Premchandran alleged that the Bills are being introduced in "undue haste".

"These Bills are not being introduced as per the procedures of the House. What is the undue haste in bringing such important Bills that they have not even been circulated to the members," he said. According to the Bill, there is no provision under the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963 (20 of 1963) for the removal of the chief minister or a minister arrested and detained in custody on account of serious criminal charges.

Hence, there is a need to amend section 45 of the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, to provide a legal framework for the removal of a chief minister or a minister in such cases.