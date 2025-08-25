ETV Bharat / bharat

Bill to Remove PM, CMs Jailed Beyond 30 Days Triggers Opposition Backlash

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Even as Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday strongly supported the introduction of the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill, which has the provision to remove the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and Ministers from their offices, if jailed for more than 30 days for offences that attract a jail term of over five years, opposition parties decried the bill.

Talking to ETV Bharat, former MP and politburo member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Hannan Mollah termed the bill as totally undemocratic.

“The introduction of the bill only shows the anti-democratic tendencies of the BJP government. They are only trying to force RSS ideology on the people of the country and target the opposition parties,” said Mollah.

The CPI(M) polit bureau has also denounced the government’s move to introduce the bill.

“In the past also the BJP has always shown the tendency to specially singling out so-called heinous acts to slap a blanket legislation to avoid judicial scrutiny. Given the neo-fascistic tendencies of the present government, this will obviously be used as a weapon to target opposition state governments. This move is obnoxious and undermines the checks and balances which is essential for a democracy worthy of its name. The crime reference only intends to cover up the real intention,” said Mollah.

Mollah said that his party, along with other like-minded parties, will fight this legislative proposal.

“We appeal to all like-minded democratic and secular parties in the opposition to jointly resist this uncalled-for move,” said Mollah.