Bill to Remove PM, CMs Jailed Beyond 30 Days Triggers Opposition Backlash

By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: Even as Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday strongly supported the introduction of the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill, which has the provision to remove the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and Ministers from their offices, if jailed for more than 30 days for offences that attract a jail term of over five years, opposition parties decried the bill.
Talking to ETV Bharat, former MP and politburo member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Hannan Mollah termed the bill as totally undemocratic.
“The introduction of the bill only shows the anti-democratic tendencies of the BJP government. They are only trying to force RSS ideology on the people of the country and target the opposition parties,” said Mollah.
The CPI(M) polit bureau has also denounced the government’s move to introduce the bill.
“In the past also the BJP has always shown the tendency to specially singling out so-called heinous acts to slap a blanket legislation to avoid judicial scrutiny. Given the neo-fascistic tendencies of the present government, this will obviously be used as a weapon to target opposition state governments. This move is obnoxious and undermines the checks and balances which is essential for a democracy worthy of its name. The crime reference only intends to cover up the real intention,” said Mollah.
Mollah said that his party, along with other like-minded parties, will fight this legislative proposal.
“We appeal to all like-minded democratic and secular parties in the opposition to jointly resist this uncalled-for move,” said Mollah.
During an interview with a news agency, Shah asked why a government should run from jail, and whether it suits the dignity of the nation’s democracy, while supporting the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill.
Shah was referring to the jail term of former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
“He (Arvind Kejriwal) had received bail within 30 days. I believe he should have given his resignation at that time. He even handed in his resignation when people opposed him. Now, he will have to give his resignation lawfully,” he said.
Hailing the bill, renowned constitutional expert SP Singh termed it a historic move.
“So far, two countries, including America and Britain, have such a law, which can punish even the hierarchy of the government. With the introduction of the bill, India is going to be the third country to have such a bill, which has the right to punish even the Prime Minister,” said Singh.
According to Singh, this bill is naturally important following the fact that for the first time in India, the PM, deputy PM, Speaker, and other Constitutional portfolios come under a bill which has the power to punish anybody for wrongdoing.
“With this bill, everybody comes under scrutiny,” said Singh.
The bill has been sent to a joint parliamentary committee for necessary modification after it was introduced in the Parliament recently.