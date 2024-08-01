ETV Bharat / bharat

Bill To Amend Disaster Management Law Introduced In LS; Oppn Questions Legislative Competence

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

Updated : 18 hours ago

Amid the plan for improvising disaster management, the 2005 Act has been reviewed in consultation with all stakeholders, including state governments. The Centre said the amendment of certain provisions of the Act is necessary, which seeks to bring more clarity and convergence in the roles of authorities and committees working in the field of disaster management.

A bill which seeks to strengthen the working of disaster management authorities at the national and state levels was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday as opposition members questioned the constitutionality of the measure.
New Delhi: A bill which seeks to strengthen the working of disaster management authorities at the national and state levels was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

However, the members of the opposition questioned the constitutionality of the measure. Opposing the bill at the introduction stage, Congress MP from Chandigarh Manish Tewari said none of the entries in List 1 or List 2 of the Constitution dealing with central and state subjects deals with the issue of disaster management.

Tewari, a former Union Minister, suggested that the Centre should amend the concurrent list to have a proper entry to cover the issue of disaster management.

Tewari said the law's legislative power should be properly defined. He said any law based on "derived legislative power" may not stand the test of constitutionality. He also noted that the rule-making power of the Centre provided in the bill encroaches the powers of the states.

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Ray said the multiplicity of authorities will create confusion.

The bill was later introduced by a voice vote in the Lower House of Parliament. Minister of State or Home Nityanand Rai, who introduced the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, asserted that there is no interference in the rights of the states and disaster management is the first responsibility of the states.

According to the statement and objects and reasons of the bill, the main purpose of the 2005 Act which the bill seeks to amend was to put in place necessary institutional mechanisms for drawing up and monitoring the implementation of disaster management plans. To achieve its purpose, certain authorities and committees were set up at the national level, state level and district level.

Seeking to mainstream disaster management in the development plans and learnings from past disasters, the Disaster Management Act, 2005 has been reviewed in consultation with all stakeholders, including state governments. The Centre said it has now become necessary to amend certain provisions of the Act which seeks to bring more clarity and convergence in the roles of authorities and committees working in the field of disaster management.

The bill also provides statutory status to certain pre-Act organisations such as the National Crisis Management Committee and the High Level Committee. It also aims at strengthening the efficient working of the National Disaster Management Authority and the State Disaster Management Authorities.

