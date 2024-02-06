Bill Granting Reservation to OBCs in Jammu and Kashmir's Local Bodies Passed by Lok Sabha

Srinagar: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday approved a Bill aimed at providing reservations to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in local bodies in Jammu and Kashmir. The government emphasised that significant changes occurred in the Union Territory since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai responded to a brief debate on the Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Laws (Amendment) Bill-2024, highlighting the positive impact of the development initiatives led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the region. Currently, there is no provision for OBC reservations in panchayats and municipalities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Bill's objective is to introduce reservations for OBCs in panchayats and municipalities in Jammu and Kashmir, aligning the local body laws with the constitutional provisions. Rai stated that this would ensure justice for the OBCs of Jammu and Kashmir for the first time in 75 years of independence.

While addressing the opposition's demand for a timeline on elections and statehood restoration in Jammu and Kashmir, Rai emphasised that the focus should be on the positive development ushered in by the government. Opposition members, however, urged the government to conduct Assembly elections in the Union Territory.

Justice Hasnain Masoodi (retired) of the National Conference (NC) insisted on holding elections soon, emphasising that the Central government should have decided before the Supreme Court intervened. The apex court had earlier directed the Election Commission to conduct Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir by September.

During the debate, TMC leader Saugata Roy echoed the Supreme Court's observation and advocated for early Assembly polls in the region. Supriya Sule of the NCP demanded a specific timeline from the government on elections and statehood, emphasising the need for transparency.

BJP member Jugal Kishore Sharma asserted that the Bill would ensure justice for OBCs in Jammu and Kashmir, while other members from various parties expressed their opinions on the progressive nature of the legislation and its potential to streamline the election process in local bodies.

