Bill Gates Meets JP Nadda; Discusses Healthcare, Technology

New Delhi: Chairman of the Gates Foundation and former CEO of Microsoft Bill Gates met Union Minister JP Nadda here on Wednesday and reviewed the collaboration between the government and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in the healthcare sector. Gates is on his third visit to India in three years.

In a post on X, Nadda highlighted the strides India has made in areas like maternal health, immunisation, and sanitation with the Gates Foundation's support.

"Met with Mr. Bill Gates, founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, during his visit to India today. We discussed the remarkable progress India has achieved in healthcare, particularly in maternal health, immunization, and sanitation, through our collaboration with the Foundation," Nadda said.

"I acknowledged the Foundation’s valuable support in strengthening health systems and driving impactful initiatives. We look forward to renewing our Memorandum of Cooperation, furthering our shared commitment to ensuring affordable, accessible, and quality healthcare for all citizens," he added.

Gates also visited Parliament on Wednesday where the Budget Session is presently underway.

Gates also gave the keynote speech at the Future Forward forum, conducted at PM Sangrahalaya. He spoke of India's revolutionising impact on the world in healthcare, technology, and sustainability. Gates underscored the way India is leading the future with its developments in accessible healthcare, AI-driven diagnostics, and digital public infrastructure.

"India is not only constructing for itself, it is developing solutions that can revolutionise global health and development," Gates said, highlighting the need to scale up these innovations at the global level to meet the needs of emerging economies.

In a strong vote of confidence in India's contribution to world development, the Chairperson of the Alliance for Global Good Gender Equity and Equality, Smriti Zubin Irani praised the Gates Foundation for its belief in supporting high-impact programs. She referred to investment in social innovation as a "transformative force that reshapes societies" and pointed to India's capacity to provide low-cost, technology-based solutions to major global challenges such as health, food security, and nutrition.

Gates also recognised India's fast-paced digital progress, noting the nation's inclusive economic growth and technological advancements as a world model. "India has made tremendous strides in health and development through low-cost innovations," he said.

The discussions in the forum were led by Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General of CII, who said India's digital public infrastructure is a template for the Global South. "These innovations are not for India alone; they're defining solutions for the world," Banerjee emphasised, highlighting India's contribution to developing sustainable, scalable models for the world.

Sanjiv Puri, CII President and Chairman & MD, ITC Ltd., pointed to success stories such as Ayushman Bharat, the largest public health program in the world, and digital financial inclusion and agriculture through AI in India. "When technology and policy come together, we develop scalable, sustainable solutions that have the potential to become global benchmarks," said Puri.

Looking forward, Gates reiterated the Gates Foundation's dedication to partnering with Indian entrepreneurs, policymakers, and innovators in order to scale up advancements in AI, healthcare, and sustainable development.