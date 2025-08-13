ETV Bharat / bharat

Bilateral Security Talks Strengthen India-Australia Role In Global Disarmament Efforts

New Delhi: At a time when the Indo-Pacific is becoming the epicentre of great-power rivalry and rapid military-technological change, India and Australia are deepening their strategic coordination on global arms control.

“India & Australia held the 7th round of their Dialogue on Disarmament, Non-Proliferation & Export Controls in New Delhi,” Australia’s Deputy High Commissioner to India Nick McCaffrey posted on his X handle on Wednesday, soon after a query from ETV Bharat. “A productive exchange reaffirming our shared commitment to global security & deepening bilateral cooperation on arms control challenges.”

The 7th round of the India-Australia Dialogue on Disarmament, Non-Proliferation, and Export Control, held in New Delhi on Tuesday, underscored their shared resolve to address emerging security threats — from nuclear risks to the weaponisation of outer space and artificial intelligence in warfare.

“The two sides discussed developments in the areas of nuclear, chemical, biological disarmament and non-proliferation, outer space security-related matters, conventional weapons including AI (Artificial Intelligence) in the military domain and multilateral export control regimes,” the External Affairs Ministry stated in a press release. “The Dialogue facilitated enhanced mutual understanding and appreciation of national perspectives and global developments on non-proliferation and disarmament issues, which will contribute to the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.”

The Indian delegation was led by Muanpuii Saiawi, Joint Secretary (Disarmament and International Security Affairs) in the External Affairs Ministry, and the Australian delegation was led by Vanessa Wood, Ambassador for Arms Control and Counter-Proliferation, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

This year’s dialogue unfolded against a turbulent backdrop. The Russia-Ukraine war continues to destabilise European security, while US-China competition dominates the Indo-Pacific strategic environment. These rivalries are driving an arms race not only in conventional and nuclear domains, but also in AI-enabled autonomous weapon systems, hypersonic missiles, and space-based capabilities.

China’s rapid military modernisation, including nuclear arsenal expansion, combined with its assertiveness in the South China Sea and along the India-China border, adds urgency to Indo-Pacific security cooperation. North Korea’s continued nuclear and missile testing also heightens regional instability.

Space is becoming increasingly militarised, with anti-satellite tests and counterspace capabilities proliferating. Meanwhile, AI in the military domain raises ethical, operational, and arms control challenges, given its potential to accelerate decision-making and lower the threshold for conflict.

In this environment, India and Australia — both democracies and both aligned on a rules-based international order — have a strong incentive to coordinate on arms control and export control policy.

India and Australia share an interest in strengthening the global non-proliferation architecture while safeguarding their national security. Australia, a signatory to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), advocates universal adherence. India, while not an NPT member as it considers the Treaty discriminatory, is committed to non-proliferation through strict export controls and adherence to Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) guidelines.