Bilateral Security Talks Strengthen India-Australia Role In Global Disarmament Efforts

New Delhi: At a time when the Indo-Pacific is becoming the epicentre of great-power rivalry and rapid military-technological change, India and Australia are deepening their strategic coordination on global arms control.
“India & Australia held the 7th round of their Dialogue on Disarmament, Non-Proliferation & Export Controls in New Delhi,” Australia’s Deputy High Commissioner to India Nick McCaffrey posted on his X handle on Wednesday, soon after a query from ETV Bharat. “A productive exchange reaffirming our shared commitment to global security & deepening bilateral cooperation on arms control challenges.”
The 7th round of the India-Australia Dialogue on Disarmament, Non-Proliferation, and Export Control, held in New Delhi on Tuesday, underscored their shared resolve to address emerging security threats — from nuclear risks to the weaponisation of outer space and artificial intelligence in warfare.
“The two sides discussed developments in the areas of nuclear, chemical, biological disarmament and non-proliferation, outer space security-related matters, conventional weapons including AI (Artificial Intelligence) in the military domain and multilateral export control regimes,” the External Affairs Ministry stated in a press release. “The Dialogue facilitated enhanced mutual understanding and appreciation of national perspectives and global developments on non-proliferation and disarmament issues, which will contribute to the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.”
The Indian delegation was led by Muanpuii Saiawi, Joint Secretary (Disarmament and International Security Affairs) in the External Affairs Ministry, and the Australian delegation was led by Vanessa Wood, Ambassador for Arms Control and Counter-Proliferation, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.
This year’s dialogue unfolded against a turbulent backdrop. The Russia-Ukraine war continues to destabilise European security, while US-China competition dominates the Indo-Pacific strategic environment. These rivalries are driving an arms race not only in conventional and nuclear domains, but also in AI-enabled autonomous weapon systems, hypersonic missiles, and space-based capabilities.
China’s rapid military modernisation, including nuclear arsenal expansion, combined with its assertiveness in the South China Sea and along the India-China border, adds urgency to Indo-Pacific security cooperation. North Korea’s continued nuclear and missile testing also heightens regional instability.
Space is becoming increasingly militarised, with anti-satellite tests and counterspace capabilities proliferating. Meanwhile, AI in the military domain raises ethical, operational, and arms control challenges, given its potential to accelerate decision-making and lower the threshold for conflict.
In this environment, India and Australia — both democracies and both aligned on a rules-based international order — have a strong incentive to coordinate on arms control and export control policy.
India and Australia share an interest in strengthening the global non-proliferation architecture while safeguarding their national security. Australia, a signatory to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), advocates universal adherence. India, while not an NPT member as it considers the Treaty discriminatory, is committed to non-proliferation through strict export controls and adherence to Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) guidelines.
Both India and Australia are members of several multilateral export control arrangements, such as the Wassenaar Arrangement, Australia Group, and Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR). Close coordination ensures effective prevention of sensitive technology diversion, alignment in licensing decisions and enforcement mechanisms and collective advocacy for high standards in technology trade controls.
India and Australia are both part of the Quad with the US and Japan, which increasingly addresses emerging security challenges like cybersecurity, critical technology governance, and maritime domain awareness. Insights from the bilateral disarmament and export control dialogue can inform Quad technology standards on AI, space, and critical minerals, shape collective responses to proliferation threats in the Indo-Pacific, and complement other multilateral efforts like the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus).
According to Harsh V Pant, Professor of International Relations with King’s India Institute at King’s College London and Vice-President (Studies and Foreign Policy) at the Observer Research Foundation think tank, India has always been for nuclear disarmament and against proliferation.
“India has always been talking with its partners on this issue,” Pant told ETV Bharat. “India doesn’t want the world to be destabilised because of the nuclear proliferation issue. Australia is a close partner of India on this issue.”
Basically, to sum up, the India-Australia Dialogue on Disarmament, Non-Proliferation, and Export Control is more than a diplomatic routine — it is a strategic instrument in navigating the complexities of 21st-century security. As the boundaries between conventional, nuclear, space, and cyber domains blur, and as AI transforms warfare, countries like India and Australia need not only to safeguard their own security but also to shape the global norms that will govern these domains.
By institutionalising this dialogue, New Delhi and Canberra are signalling to the world that responsible powers must take the lead in crafting fair, enforceable, and forward-looking arms control frameworks.
The India-Australia meeting assumes more significance given Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir’s threat of using nuclear weapons against India earlier this week from US soil, following Operation Sindoor that New Delhi launched against its western neighbour in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 this year.
Also Read
Explained: How India Responded To Pakistan After Pahalgam Attack - From Indus Treaty Suspension, Sealing Of Border, To Envoy Withdrawal
Modi-Putin Call Signals Defiance Amid US Sanctions On Russian Oil Imports