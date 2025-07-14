Bilaspur Girl Found Cheating With Sister's Help Using Spy Cam

Bilaspur: A job aspirant and her sister were taken into custody for questioning for allegedly cheating during the recruitment exam for PWD Sub-Engineers using a spy camera and other electronic devices in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Anu, the job aspirant, and Anuradha, police said.

While exam was on at Ramdulari School of Sarkanda, a girl was found sitting in an autorickshaw, talking softly through a wireless antenna equipped with a microphone. People outside the centre got suspicious and informed the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), students wing of the Congress.

The NSUI members reached the spot and questioned the girl, who arrogantly asked the youths to leave. Suspicious of the girl, they searched inside the auto and seized a tab and the wiressless antenna. It became evident that the girl was communicating with a candidate inside the exam centre. The NSUI members asked her as to who she was talking to but she refused to tell anything. They then informed the police.

Soon a team from Sarkanda police station came to the spot took the two girls into custody for questioning. The girl was allegedly helping her sister during the exam and the duo was questioned after being brought to the police station, police said. An electronic device was also recovered from the girl's sister, they added.

It was found that Anu took photograph of the question paper and sent it to Anuradha, who dictated her the answers, police added.

"The PWD exam was going on in Ramdulari School in Sarkanda, where Anuradha was helping her sister Anu via electronic devices. NSUI members have demanded that case be filed against the girls for cheating using a spy camera along with the centre superintendent. Both the girls are being questioned," Siddharth Baghel, CSP Sarkanda said.

He said that a tab and many electronic devices were recovered from the girls and further action will be taken after investigation.