Bike-Borne Miscreants Hurl Bomb At BJP Leader's House In UP's Prayagraj

Police said the bomb exploded after hitting a wall, due to which a stationary car got damaged, and no person was harmed in the incident.

Police at the house of the BJP leader after the explosion.
Police at the house of the BJP leader after the explosion. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 10, 2025 at 2:01 PM IST

Prayagraj: Bike-borne miscreants hurled a bomb at a BJP leader's house in the Sangamnagari area under the Sarai Inayat Police Station of Prayagraj on Wednesday night, police said. The attackers fled the spot in no time, they added.
Soon after the incident, a team of police reached the house of Vijay Bind in the Sarapatipur village. They said the bomb exploded after hitting a wall, due to which a car parked in the vicinity got damaged. No damage to any person has been reported. The family members were panicked by the explosion.

The police are closely examining the footage of the CCTVs installed in the area to nab the culprits.

Vishwajeet Sauryan, the station house officer (SHO) of the Sarai Inayat Police Station, said, "Soon after receiving the information about the explosion at the house of BJP's Ganagapar OBC Morcha district media in-charge Vijay Bind, a team was dispatched to the spot for investigation. Based on his complaint, a case has been registered. We are closely going through the CCTV footage of the locality to establish the identity of the bike-borne assailants. Luckily, no one has been injured in the explosion, and a car parked near the house was damaged. The reason behind the attack will be known after their arrest and subsequent questioning."

