Bike-Borne Assailants Slit SP Leader's Throat In Jaunpur, Leaves Him To Die

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 4, 2025, 12:51 PM IST

Jaunpur: In a horrific incident, a Samajwadi Party leader was murdered by bike-borne assailants in Jaunpur on Monday night. His slippers and towels were strewn within the radius of 100 metres of the murder spot, bearing testament to the last-moment struggle of the leader.

However, the reason for the murder is yet to be disclosed, and security forces from the Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed in the area as a precaution.

The slain leader, Rajesh Yadav Nate (42), a resident of Pariyava village under the Line Bazar Police jurisdiction, was slit in the throat while returning home on his bike after closing his milk shop. The incident took place near Banpurwa village. Nate tried to resist the miscreants and kept screaming to alert passerbies. Unfortunately, none turned up for help. The attackers fled, leaving Nate in a pool of blood, battling for life.

Based on the complaint by the deceased's family, a case has been registered against Rahul Yadav, one of the assailants. Police suspect the involvement of more persons in the murder. Three teams have been formed by Jaunpur SP Dr Kaustubh to nab the culprits at large.

According to Nate's family, the deceased had no enmity with anyone as he maintained a friendly attitude to all and sundry in the locality. The district president of the party, accompanied by the workers, met the family members to extend condolences.

The bereaved family refused to accept the body, demanding immediate arrest of the culprits. They have also levelled allegations against the police of being in cahoots with the murderers. Later, the SP pacified them by assuring them that there would be a thorough probe into the matter.

"The police were informed about the incident in the night. Three teams have been formed to arrest the accused. They will be caught soon," the SP said.

