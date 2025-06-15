Bike-Borne Assailants Shoot Dead Daughter Of Hathras DM's Driver; Family Feud Suspected

Hathras: A 24-year-old woman was shot dead in front of her mother by two bike-borne assailants near the Sadar Tehsil area in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on Saturday, police said.
Police suspect a family dispute behind the killing. The father of the victim, identified as Kalpita Sharma, works as a driver for the Hathras district magistrate, and the family lives in the Sardar Tehsil complex, the police added.
According to police, the victim and her mother were returning from a local market on a scooter when the assailants stopped them and shot Kalpita before fleeing from the scene in the evening.
"We were returning from the market in the evening when the assailants suddenly stopped us and shot my daughter. We fell off our scooter. It was the lover of my daughter-in-law, Jyoti Sharma, who fired the shot," Urmila Devi, Kalpita's mother, said.
Some passersby rushed her to the district hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, police said.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said the victim's mother is an eyewitness. He indicated that a family dispute involving the wife of the victim's brother may have been the motive behind the killing.
"Preliminary investigations suggest that a friend of Kalpita's sister-in-law carried out the shooting... A case is being registered and efforts are underway to trace the assailants," Sinha added.
Kapita's parents said, "We have three children, and Kalpita was the youngest. There has been a dispute between our elder son and Jyoti for some time. Both have filed for a divorce. Jyoti had stolen a revolver from our house with the help of a friend."
