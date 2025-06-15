ETV Bharat / bharat

Bike-Borne Assailants Shoot Dead Daughter Of Hathras DM's Driver; Family Feud Suspected

Hathras: A 24-year-old woman was shot dead in front of her mother by two bike-borne assailants near the Sadar Tehsil area in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on Saturday, police said.

Police suspect a family dispute behind the killing. The father of the victim, identified as Kalpita Sharma, works as a driver for the Hathras district magistrate, and the family lives in the Sardar Tehsil complex, the police added.

According to police, the victim and her mother were returning from a local market on a scooter when the assailants stopped them and shot Kalpita before fleeing from the scene in the evening.

"We were returning from the market in the evening when the assailants suddenly stopped us and shot my daughter. We fell off our scooter. It was the lover of my daughter-in-law, Jyoti Sharma, who fired the shot," Urmila Devi, Kalpita's mother, said.