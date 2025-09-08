ETV Bharat / bharat

Biju Janata Dal To Abstain From Vice Presidential Polls

New Delhi: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday said it will abstain from voting in the vice presidential polls, and asserted that the party remains "equidistant" from both the NDA and the INDIA bloc. BJD leader Sasmit Patra also said his party's priority is the "four-and-a-half crore people of Odisha".

"(Following) discussions by our honourable party president, Mr Naveen Patnaik with the party's senior leaders, Political Affairs Committee and MPs, the Biju Janata Dal has decided to abstain from the vice presidential elections tomorrow," Patra said.

"The BJD remains equidistant from both the NDA and INDIA alliances. We are focused on the development and welfare of Odisha and four-and-a-half crore people of Odisha," he said.