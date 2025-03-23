Bijapur Encounter Site Still Wears An Eerie Look

Bijapur: Security forces dealt a big blow to the West Bastar Division Committee of Maoists, responsible for several attacks and spreading terror in the region, by killing 26 ultras in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on March 20.

While 26 Naxalites were killed in Bijapur, four were gunned down in Kanker by a joint team of the BSF and District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel of the state police. A jawan was also martyred in the encounter in Bijapur.

According to a senior police official, 19 of the 30 slain Naxalites, including 15 women, have been identified so far. The operation in Bijapur saw the elimination of 26 Naxals, including 14 women.

A team of ETV Bharat took a 65 km two-wheeler journey and walked for 10 km to reach the spot which still wears an eerie look. It discovered strewn bullet shells, bullet marks and blood stains on the tree trunks.

Local villagers said on the day of the encounter, they were going to the forest to collect Mahua (a flower from which liquor is made). Hearing the sound of heavy firing, they hid in their homes. The firing continued till 3 pm.

According to the villagers, people are still afraid of the incident. "We are still afraid to leave the house and stopped venturing into the forest to collect Mahua," a villager said.