ETV Bharat / bharat

Bijapur Encounter Site Still Wears An Eerie Look

A team of ETV Bharat took a 65 km journey in a two-wheeler, followed by a walk for 10 km, to reach the encounter site.

Representative Image.
Representative Image. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 23, 2025, 6:15 PM IST

Bijapur: Security forces dealt a big blow to the West Bastar Division Committee of Maoists, responsible for several attacks and spreading terror in the region, by killing 26 ultras in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on March 20.

While 26 Naxalites were killed in Bijapur, four were gunned down in Kanker by a joint team of the BSF and District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel of the state police. A jawan was also martyred in the encounter in Bijapur.

According to a senior police official, 19 of the 30 slain Naxalites, including 15 women, have been identified so far. The operation in Bijapur saw the elimination of 26 Naxals, including 14 women.

A team of ETV Bharat took a 65 km two-wheeler journey and walked for 10 km to reach the spot which still wears an eerie look. It discovered strewn bullet shells, bullet marks and blood stains on the tree trunks.

Local villagers said on the day of the encounter, they were going to the forest to collect Mahua (a flower from which liquor is made). Hearing the sound of heavy firing, they hid in their homes. The firing continued till 3 pm.

According to the villagers, people are still afraid of the incident. "We are still afraid to leave the house and stopped venturing into the forest to collect Mahua," a villager said.

Also Read:

  1. 30 Naxalites, One Jawan Killed In Chhattisgarh Encounters; Amit Shah Reiterates Naxal-Free India By Next March
  2. 19 Naxalites Surrender Before Security Forces In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur District

Bijapur: Security forces dealt a big blow to the West Bastar Division Committee of Maoists, responsible for several attacks and spreading terror in the region, by killing 26 ultras in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on March 20.

While 26 Naxalites were killed in Bijapur, four were gunned down in Kanker by a joint team of the BSF and District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel of the state police. A jawan was also martyred in the encounter in Bijapur.

According to a senior police official, 19 of the 30 slain Naxalites, including 15 women, have been identified so far. The operation in Bijapur saw the elimination of 26 Naxals, including 14 women.

A team of ETV Bharat took a 65 km two-wheeler journey and walked for 10 km to reach the spot which still wears an eerie look. It discovered strewn bullet shells, bullet marks and blood stains on the tree trunks.

Local villagers said on the day of the encounter, they were going to the forest to collect Mahua (a flower from which liquor is made). Hearing the sound of heavy firing, they hid in their homes. The firing continued till 3 pm.

According to the villagers, people are still afraid of the incident. "We are still afraid to leave the house and stopped venturing into the forest to collect Mahua," a villager said.

Also Read:

  1. 30 Naxalites, One Jawan Killed In Chhattisgarh Encounters; Amit Shah Reiterates Naxal-Free India By Next March
  2. 19 Naxalites Surrender Before Security Forces In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur District

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WEST BASTAR DIVISION COMMITTEEANTI MAOIST OPERAIONBSFDISTRICT RESERVE GUARDBIJAPUR ENCOUNTER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.