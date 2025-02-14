ETV Bharat Goes On Ground To Cover The Aftermath Of Biggest Anti-Naxal Op In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur: On February 9, 2025, the security forces carried out one of the biggest anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, by eliminating 31 Naxalites, which included 11 women. Unfortunately, two soldiers also lost their lives in the encounter, with two more sustaining critical injuries.

In its aftermath, for an exclusive ground report of the incident, a team of ETV Bharat reached the remote forest areas of Annapur and Bade Kakler in Bijapur's Indravati Tiger Reserve, which is a stronghold of Naxalites.

The team covered about 250 km from Jagdalpur - 200 km on four-wheeler, next 45 kms on two-wheeler, and the remaining five kms on foot, crossing rivers and small streams, to reach the encounter site.

ETV Bharat's Exclusive Ground Report From Core Area Of Naxalites In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur Where February 9 Encounter Took Place (ETV Bharat)

Annapur and Bade Kakler of Indravati Tiger Reserve are considered as the core area of ​​​​Naxalites. The red rebels had set up a temporary camp atop the steep hill, surrounded by huge rocks, making access difficult.

Ground Report Of Bijapur Encounter

When ETV Bharat team reached the mountain, they had to climb a steep slope to get to the top, where a dozens of Naxalites were living in tents. On February 8, security forces reached the Tiger Reserve forests late at night for the operation. Around 600 Special Task Force (STF) personnel, District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bastar Fighters surrounded the hill at around 8 AM and slowly began their climb. The soldiers had reached almost halfway, but somehow the Naxalites realised the forces were near and immediately opened fire.

Blood-Stained Uniform & Shoes Found At The Site

Two soldiers sustained injuries at the beginning of the encounter. Both of them received first aid at the site itself. This was revealed by the blood-soaked uniforms and a soldier's shoe found scattered in the area. Injections were also found at the spot. From the blood stains seen on the rocks, it can be gauged that two soldiers were grievously wounded. Despite the injuries, the security forces went ahead with the operation, killing 31 Naxalites in an hour, including top Maoist leader Hunga Karma.

Evidence Of Naxalite's Destroyed Items Found

When ETV Bharat's team moved a little further, torn clothes of Naxals, daily use items, medicines and other materials were found on the hill. Moving forward, the team stumbled upon a live iron cartridge filled with gunpowder, along with used cartridges and cartridges of big weapons. As the team moved ahead, an empty glucose bottle was found. The Naxal camp was destroyed, and soldiers had set fire to the belongings, the evidence of which was also found. Bags full of medicines were also destroyed, with many medicine packets lying scattered. This apart, some documents detailing Naxalite leaders were also found at the spot.

After coming down the hill, ETV Bharat team reached the place where the soldiers had created a landing ground for Indian Air Force chopper MI-17 by cutting down 20-25 trees. This area was comparatively plain and less dense, nearly one km away from the encounter site. This ground clearing was done for safe landing of the helicopter for airlifting the martyred soldiers and the Naxalites. While some soldiers made ground at the spot, others brought the bodies of the Maoists with the help of pieces of wood. The IAF chopper was given a signal by lighting a fire, following which it took off with the bodies of the fallen soldiers and encountered Maoists to a safer location. The media team has in possession evidence of helicopter's landing and shifting of bodies.

