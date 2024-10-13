Bihar's Son Who Never Forgot His Roots, Gopalganj Mourns Baba Siddiqui's Death

Gopalganj: In a shocking incident, NCP (Ajit faction) leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddiqui was fatally shot in Bandra East, Mumbai on Saturday night. While his political career flourished in Maharashtra, Siddiqui's roots ran deep in Bihar's Gopalganj district, where his death has cast a pall of sorrow.

Born on September 13, 1958, in Sheikhtoli village of Manjhagarh block, Gopalganj, Baba Ziauddin Siddiqui maintained strong ties to his ancestral home. His maternal cousin, Mohammad Jalaluddin's family, still resides in Sheikhtoli.

Siddiqui's journey from a watchmaker's son in Bandra to a three-term MLA and state minister was a source of pride for his village. He often spoke of his enduring connection to Bihar, describing it as the "land of education" and praising the state's hardworking people for their achievements across India and globally.

He established the Abdul Rahim Siddiqui Memorial Trust in his father's name, honouring top-performing students in government schools. In 2018, Siddiqui announced scholarships for 110 students. He reiterated his commitment to education, stating that caste and religion would not hinder his efforts.

The 66-year-old leader had close relationships with Bihar's prominent leaders, including RJD President Lalu Yadav, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and Congress State President Akhilesh Prasad Singh. There were even discussions about his potential nomination to the Rajya Sabha or Bihar Legislative Council via the RJD quota, though these plans never materialised.

Siddiqui's demise has sent shockwaves through his village and beyond. The investigation into his murder is ongoing, with two individuals currently in custody.