Bihar's New Political Equations: Lalu Prasad Hosts Iftar, Senior Congress Leaders Stay Away

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav hosts an Iftar in Patna on Monday, attended by leaders from Muslim organisations, Leftist parties and some Congress MLAs. ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: During the holy month of Ramzan, political parties in Bihar continue the tradition of hosting Daawat-e-Iftar. On Monday, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav organised an Iftar gathering, attended by leaders from Muslim organisations, Leftist parties and some Congress MLAs. However, senior Congress leaders and VIP leader Mukesh Sahani were notably absent.

RJD’s Annual Iftar Hosted at a New Venue

Lalu Prasad Yadav has traditionally hosted Iftar parties at his official residence, 10 Circular Road. However, this year, the event took place at the residence of senior RJD leader and Legislative Council member Abdul Bari Siddiqui, located at 12 Strand Road.

Prominent RJD Leaders Attend

Lalu Prasad Yadav was actively present at the gathering, alongside former CM Rabri Devi, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Abdul Bari Siddiqui, Shivanand Tiwari and several RJD MLAs. Leaders from Leftist parties allied with the Mahagathbandhan were also in attendance.

Congress Leaders Maintain Distance

While Congress MLA Pratima Das attended, senior Congress leaders, including Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru, did not attend. RJD MLC Sunil Singh confirmed that several Congress MLAs were present, but declined to comment on the absence of key Congress figures.

Experts Weigh in on Political Implications

Senior journalist Arun Pandey noted that Bihar’s Mahagathbandhan politics has long revolved around Lalu Prasad Yadav. However, Congress is now focusing on strengthening its own organisational structure, which may explain its leadership’s absence from the event.

"The absence of senior Congress leaders suggests growing tension within the Grand Alliance. While some Congress MLAs attended, the absence of the party’s top leaders hints at a shift in political strategy," said Arun Pandey, senior journalist

Pandey further pointed out that Krishna Allavaru, since assuming charge of Bihar Congress, has yet to meet Lalu Prasad, indicating possible friction between the two parties.