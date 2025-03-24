Bihar's New Political Equations: Lalu Prasad Hosts Iftar, Senior Congress Leaders Stay Away

Patna: During the holy month of Ramzan, political parties in Bihar continue the tradition of hosting Daawat-e-Iftar. On Monday, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav organised an Iftar gathering, attended by leaders from Muslim organisations, Leftist parties and some Congress MLAs. However, senior Congress leaders and VIP leader Mukesh Sahani were notably absent.
RJD’s Annual Iftar Hosted at a New Venue
Lalu Prasad Yadav has traditionally hosted Iftar parties at his official residence, 10 Circular Road. However, this year, the event took place at the residence of senior RJD leader and Legislative Council member Abdul Bari Siddiqui, located at 12 Strand Road.
Prominent RJD Leaders Attend
Lalu Prasad Yadav was actively present at the gathering, alongside former CM Rabri Devi, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Abdul Bari Siddiqui, Shivanand Tiwari and several RJD MLAs. Leaders from Leftist parties allied with the Mahagathbandhan were also in attendance.
Congress Leaders Maintain Distance
While Congress MLA Pratima Das attended, senior Congress leaders, including Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru, did not attend. RJD MLC Sunil Singh confirmed that several Congress MLAs were present, but declined to comment on the absence of key Congress figures.
Experts Weigh in on Political Implications
Senior journalist Arun Pandey noted that Bihar’s Mahagathbandhan politics has long revolved around Lalu Prasad Yadav. However, Congress is now focusing on strengthening its own organisational structure, which may explain its leadership’s absence from the event.
"The absence of senior Congress leaders suggests growing tension within the Grand Alliance. While some Congress MLAs attended, the absence of the party’s top leaders hints at a shift in political strategy," said Arun Pandey, senior journalist
Pandey further pointed out that Krishna Allavaru, since assuming charge of Bihar Congress, has yet to meet Lalu Prasad, indicating possible friction between the two parties.
RLJP’s Presence Signals New Political Equations
Adding to the political intrigue, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) leaders, including National President Pashupati Kumar Paras, Bihar President Prince Raj and senior leader Suraj Bhan Singh, attended the event.
When asked about possible political realignments, Paras remained non-committal, saying, "Everything will become clear in due time."
Comparison with CM’s Iftar Event
Commenting on the contrasting Iftar gatherings, RJD MLC Sunil Singh took a dig at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, saying that Lalu Prasad’s event was inclusive, with people of all religions participating, while entry restrictions were imposed at the CM’s event.
"There were no mobile phone bans here. The Chief Minister’s Iftar had restrictions, but Lalu Prasad’s Iftar was open to all," said Sunil Singh, RJD MLC.
Political Messaging Behind Iftar Gatherings
Hosting Iftar parties has long been a political strategy in Bihar. Journalist Arun Pandey emphasised that Muslims remain RJD’s core vote bank, which is why Lalu Prasad never misses an opportunity to host such events.
He further highlighted that eight Muslim organisations had recently opposed CM Nitish Kumar’s Iftar party, signalling growing dissatisfaction with JDU ahead of the Assembly elections.
"By hosting this Iftar, Lalu Prasad is reinforcing that RJD remains the strongest political ally of Bihar’s Muslim community," stated Arun Pandey.
Read more: Jamiat To Boycott Iftar, Eid Milan Events By Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu, Chirag Paswan For Supporting Waqf Amendment Bill