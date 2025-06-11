Bihar's Fake Bride Dupes MP Groom Of Rs 2.5 Lakh On Pretext Of Marriage

Sasaram: An incident of a fake bride has come to the limelight in the Rohtas district of Bihar, who first married a groom from Madhya Pradesh and fled with Rs 2.5 lakh on the pretext of going to the toilet. A complaint has been logged at the police station, and a woman, pretending to be the aunt of the bride, has been arrested.

The groom, Monu Raj Shivhare of Kailaras in the Morena district of MP, came to marry Kajal Kumari of Tilauthu of Rohtas after paying Rs 2.5 lakhs through a broker. Monu and Kajal got married at a dharamsala in Sasaram. Shortly after the marriage, the bride decamped with Rs 2.5 lakhs and her relatives also disappeared gradually.

As per Monu, there is a dearth of girls in his native, and he met a broker a month ago who promised him to fix his marriage with the condition that the bride's family would have to be paid Rs 2.5 lakh. "I agreed to marry her after being convinced by his words. Just five days ago, I came to Sasaram with my brother and saw the girl at a hotel in Bikramganj. After my consent, the marriage was fixed. However, the girl fled soon after the marriage. I have been cheated. I got married in a hotel. After the marriage, the girl left on the pretext of going to the toilet, and all her relatives also left," he added.

Monu's brother, Sanjay, said, "After coming to Sasaram, we were shown the girl. After we liked her, I called my sister. When we told her that we liked the girl and she demanded Rs 2.5 lakh for the marriage, she refused to the marriage. However, we paid the money after falling into the trap of the broker. We have been cheated after the marriage. We have complained to the police station."

The fake aunt Pinky Devi who has been arrested. (ETV Bharat)

"The role of Pinky Devi, who lives in a rented house in Takiya Mohalla of Sasaram, is vital in the entire incident. She took Rs 2.5 lakh in cash to arrange for the marriage in a room of a dharamshala. In this marriage, not only the bride but also her sister, uncle and aunt are fake," Rajiv Ranjan Rai, in-charge of Sasaram City Police Station, said.

"An investigation has been initiated after a case was registered. A woman, pretending to be the aunt of the bride, has been detained for questioning. Soon, all the accused will be arrested," he added.