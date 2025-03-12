ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar's Bhirha Village Emulates Vrindavan In Holi Celebrations

Samastipur: Bhirha, a village in Bihar's Samastipur, is famous for its unique Holi celebrations, as villagers mix colours in pond water instead of buckets. Akin to the gala celebrations of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh, the Holi is being celebration with grandeur for over nine decades here.

It is said that the villagers of Bhirha went to Vrindavan in 1932 to take part in the festival of colours, and engrossed by its charm, they emulated the same for their village.

"Holi started being celebrated in Bhirha on the lines of Braj (Vrindavan) since 1936. However, five years later, the village was trifurcated into Purwari Tola, Pachhiyari Tola and Uttarwari Tola, with each Tola celebrating Holi separately. Gradually, a competition-like situation emerged between the Tolas over the celebrations of Holi," Krishna Kumar Rai, a member of Bhirha Holi Seva Dal, said.

Band parties from far-flung Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are called to Bhirha to take part in the Holi competition to emerge as the best performer to be bestowed with a prize.

"To date, there has been no ruckus in Bhirha during Holi celebrations. Here, not only Hindus but Muslims also take part in the festivity. Holi is treated here as the epitome of social harmony with love at its peak. The stream of love keeps flowing like the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati," Guddu Baba, the organiser of Holi celebrations in Purwari Tola, said.