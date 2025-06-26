Bihari-At-Heart American Professor: Family Travels To Patna To Immerse Ashes As Per His Last Wish

Patna: American professor Walter Hauser's fascination for peasants' movement in India and Swami Sahajanand Saraswati, who was instrumental behind it, was such that he stayed in Patna for several years to pursue research. After returning to America, he established the legacy of India's mass movement at the international platform.

This American professor was a Bihari at heart. His connection with India was not just academic but spiritual. So much so that his family has now travelled all the way from the USA to fulfill his last wish of immersing his ashes in Ganga river.

Walter Hauser (ETV Bharat)

Walter's journey to Patna

Born in 1927, Walter came to India as a student of Chicago University to do research on farmer movement in 1957. Someone told him about Swami Sahajanand Saraswati, the farmer leader who had raised his voice during the British regime. Hauser studied about Saraswati and was so impressed by his ideology that he straightaway travelled to Bihar. This was the beginning of his connection with the soil. His pregnant wife had accompanied him during this journey.

In Bihar, Walter did a PhD on Saraswati and the farmers' movement. After this, he returned to America and was appointed as a professor at Virginia University. But, the story did not end there. He carried forward Saraswati's ideology to America and inspired students to pursue further research on this Indian farmer leader.

Writer Aneesh Ankur said while conducting research on Saraswati, Walter stayed in Bihta area for a long time. He took home some documents that later triggered controversies surrounding Swami's family and these were brought back and kept in Bihar Archives.

During his stay in Bihar, he travelled across the state. He received his PhD in 1961 on the topic of 'Bihar Provincial Kisan Sabha, 1929'. A book on this was published in 2019. Walter also translated many books written on Saraswati.

Walter's last rites as per Hindu rituals

This American historian was so impressed by Saraswati's ideology that he had asked his family to perform his last rites as per Hindu rituals and to immerse his ashes in river Ganga in Patna. He passed away on June 1, 2019.

His family performed his last rites and cremated him as per his wishes. Now, six years after the professor's death, his son Michael Hauser, daughter-in-law Elizabeth Hauser and daughter Sheila Hauser along with some relatives came to India with the ashes of Walter and his wife.

Family overjoyed after coming to Bihar

His family members said he liked to be called the 'Son of Bihar'. Walter's two disciples, William R Pinch and Wendy Singer, also want to pay their tribute by becoming witnesses of the special moment. The family made full preparations and the ashes were immersed today.

Walter's son Michael became emotional while talking about his father. He told ETV Bharat, "I came to India when I was a small child and was kept in Shishu Bhavan. My father lived in America but his heart was in Patna. I too did PhD on Swami Sahajanand Saraswati. My parents wanted their ashes be immersed in Ganga so we have come to Patna to fulfill their last wish," Michael said.

Walter's daughter Sheila said her father loved Patna very much and so to respect his last wishes they came to Bihar. His granddaughter Rosemary said, "I am feeling very good after coming to Patna. I feel as if I have reached home. I am very happy to see my grandfather's achievements."

Speaking about Walter Hauser, Dr Satyajit, a renowned doctor, said he had first reached Swami Sahajanand Saraswati's Ashram in Bihta, Patna and started his research from there. "Some professors had informed Walter that Swami Ji fought for farmers so, he started his journey from this ashram," he said.

Walter's disciple Windy Singer said she came to Bihar when she was 19 years old upon being inspired by her mentor and stayed here for a long time. She is a professor now but Walter's ideology and work are still fresh in her mind.

Farmers' movement taught in Virginia University

Today, Swami Sahajanand Saraswati is taught in Virginia University and is included in the syllabus. Walter's disciple William R Pinch has also developed a deep attachment to Bihar and keeps coming to this state to do research on Swami Ji. "Inspired by Walter Hauser, I started my research on Swamiji. We also want to do research on other great men of Bihar. Due to Walter's efforts, Swamiji has become popular abroad and students are eager to do research on him," William R Pinch said.

Walter Hauser's research was on 'Bihar Provincial Kisan Sabha 1929-1942'. His research revealed that Saraswati started a campaign for social reform, formed Bihar Provincial Kisan Sabha, where people of all castes and religions participated. This Kisan Sabha transformed into All India Kisan Sabha in 1936 and became the strongest voice of farmers' rights.

Saraswati was not only an ascetic but the pioneer of the Indian Kisan Movement. Under his leadership, the foundation of abolition of Zamindari system was laid in Bihar, a step that affected the socio-economic structure of India, Walter's research added.