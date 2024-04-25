Bihar YouTuber Manish Kashyap joins BJP

New Delhi: YouTuber Manish Kashyap on Thursday joined the BJP. He took membership of the BJP on Thursday.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari gave membership of the BJP to Manish Kashyap in a function held at BJP headquarters in Delhi. Before this, Manish Kashyap reached BJP headquarters with his mother.

"I will strengthen Bihar with BJP': After joining BJP, Manish Kashyap said, "My mother is a big fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I am joining BJP only on the instructions of my mother."

"It was only because of these people that I was able to get out of jail and the bad days of my life ended, that is why I joined the BJP. Bihar has to be strengthened, now I will strengthen Bihar by joining hands with BJP," added Manish Kashyap.

MP Manoj Tiwari, who played an important role in Manish Kashyap joining the BJP, praised Manish Kashyap for raising issues related to the public.

"A person like Manish Kashyap, who raises public concerns, is with BJP. I know Manish, he wants the welfare of the poor and we will take great care of him," added Tiwari. After joining the BJP, Manish Kashyap will no longer contest Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate from the West Champaran seat. Manish Kashyap contested the 2020 assembly elections from Chanpatia, although he was defeated,

Manish Kashyap, a resident of West Champaran district, came into the limelight after he was arrested in a fake viral video case. In that case, Manish Kashyap remained in jail for about nine months. Manish Kashyap is also recognised as a successful YouTuber. He often expresses his views on social and political issues through YouTube. He has about 87 lakh subscribers on YouTube.