Yet Another Bridge Mishap in Bihar; Pillar Sank up to One and a Half Feet in Kishanganj

Kishanganj : A series of bridge collapses and pillar damages are occurring in Bihar. In the last fifteen days, many bridge-related mishap have taken place in different parts of the state. Another bridge reported such an incident. At Thakurganj in Kishanganj district, the bridge could not withstand the strong flow of water. One of its pillars sank into the ground.

If the traffic on this bridge is closed, thousands of people will be affected. The water level of the river rose after heavy rains in Thakurganj block of Kishanganj district. The pillar of the bridge on the bund has sunk by about 1 and a half feet. This bridge is located in Khoshi Dangi village of Patharia Panchayat of Thakurganj. It was built in 2007-'08 from the constituency funds of the then MP Md Tasleemuddin. It could not withstand the pressure of water on Sunday.

Farmer Mukhiya Jawahar Singh said that this bridge connects three to four panchayats. If the bridge collapses, about 60,000 population will be affected. He said that if the bridge collapses, horticulture farmers will suffer a lot. They cultivate pineapple, banana, tea leaves and other crops, which go to Bengal every day. Local villagers said that the bridge is slowly sinking. If it is not repaired now, it will break soon. People have demanded the administration to get the bridge repaired.

"This bridge was built in 2008-09 by the special division from MP funds. A message is being sent to the department for the repair of the bridge. Earlier this bridge was under the special division but now it comes under REO 2." - Alok Bhushan, SDO of REO 2.