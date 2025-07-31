Bihar's 'Virtual Hospital': Doctor Posted Under A PHC That Exists Only On Paper!

Arwal: Have you ever heard of a 'virtual' hospital that exists only on paper? For Dr Raj Kumar, who was sent on deputation by the state health department to serve patients at a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Bihar's Fakharpur, it was a shocker when he reached the village to join duty last year, as no such hospital ever existed.

Nearly five years ago, in 2020, the government had approved a six-bed PHC in Fakharpur under Sadar block of Arwal district, having a counter for patient registration, test booking, report tracking and other medical services, with an aim to provide 24-hour medical services. Shockingly, not a single brick has been laid till now.

Even though there is no hospital building, an Ayush doctor has already been appointed for a non-existent PHC. Last year, the doctor, Raj Kumar, was asked by the authorities to join duty on July 25. However, when he reached Fakharpur, he found there was no such facility in the village. He immediately informed the department, and as a result, the department transferred him to another PHC in Kurtha block for the time being, stating that he would be moved back to Fakharpur once the hospital was ready.

Mukhiya (local village head) Vivekanand Yadav said that in 2022, a letter was written to the Additional Secretary of the Health Department demanding to start the health centre, but no initiative was taken by the district administration or the health department. "We had written a letter to the departmental officials to start the health centre in 2022 itself, but no action has been taken in this regard. Land was already earmarked for the hospital at Rampur Haji (Thana No. 38, Khata No. 50, Khesra No. 208), yet construction work hasn't begun," Yadav said.

The Mukhiya suggested that the PHC could be temporarily started in a vacant Panchayat building in the village, stating that it has all the necessary facilities like two rooms, a verandah, a toilet and a parking space as well. "Many other health centres in the district are operating in rented houses. Fakharpur PHC could also have been operated in a rented building," he said.

"No work is done in the Panchayat building; it is lying vacant. All facilities, including two rooms, verandah, toilet, and parking, are available. If healthcare services start, people of more than two dozen villages in the surrounding areas, including the Panchayat, will benefit," the Mukhiya added.

Dr Raj Kumar, the Ayush doctor 'officially' posted in Fakharpur, said that on deputation, he went to join the health centre in Fakharpur, but there was no health centre there. "After that, as per instructions of the department, I have been posted at another place," he said.

When asked, Civil Surgeon of Arwal, Dr Rai Kamleshwar Nath Sahay, admitted the issue and said a letter has been written to the higher officials for the construction of the hospital building. "Approval for the PHC was granted in 2019. However, due to the absence of a building, the doctor is posted elsewhere. Once the health centre is built, the doctor will be put on duty again. Correspondence has been done for the construction of the building," he said.