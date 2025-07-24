ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Assam Are Top 3 Flood-Affected States In India: NRSC

New Delhi: A latest report compiled by the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) has revealed that Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Assam are the top three flood-affected states in the country, covering 60 percent of the total flooded area.

Significantly, the Centre has prepared a Technical Guideline on Flood Plain Zoning to enable the states to undertake scientific assessment of flood plains and their zoning.

According to the NRSC data, in Bihar an area of 39.76 Lakh Ha is flood-affected, spread across 38 districts, which is the highest in the country. Next, Uttar Pradesh has 26.62 Lakh Ha flood-affected areas covering 72 districts and in Assam, 24.56 Lakh Ha spread over 35 districts is flood-affected.

Use of satellite

The NRSC has been using satellites (IRS - 1C,1D, P5, P6, Resourcesat, Cartosat, RISAT Series of satellites with multiple sensors of different spatial resolutions) to capture the spatial flood inundation during major floods across the country due to overflow of rivers during monsoons and effect of cyclones and storms.

Centre Supports States in Flood Management

Stating that several states in India are affected by floods, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhusan Choudhary said on Thursday that the Central government has prepared a Technical Guideline on Flood Plain Zoning to enable the states to undertake scientific assessment of flood plains and their zoning.

“The problem is further aggravated by embankment breaches, encroachment, deforestation and poor water drainage. Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal also face similar problems to varying degrees,” he said.