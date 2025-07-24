Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Assam Are Top 3 Flood-Affected States In India: NRSC

New Delhi: A latest report compiled by the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) has revealed that Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Assam are the top three flood-affected states in the country, covering 60 percent of the total flooded area.
Significantly, the Centre has prepared a Technical Guideline on Flood Plain Zoning to enable the states to undertake scientific assessment of flood plains and their zoning.
According to the NRSC data, in Bihar an area of 39.76 Lakh Ha is flood-affected, spread across 38 districts, which is the highest in the country. Next, Uttar Pradesh has 26.62 Lakh Ha flood-affected areas covering 72 districts and in Assam, 24.56 Lakh Ha spread over 35 districts is flood-affected.
Use of satellite
The NRSC has been using satellites (IRS - 1C,1D, P5, P6, Resourcesat, Cartosat, RISAT Series of satellites with multiple sensors of different spatial resolutions) to capture the spatial flood inundation during major floods across the country due to overflow of rivers during monsoons and effect of cyclones and storms.
Centre Supports States in Flood Management
Stating that several states in India are affected by floods, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhusan Choudhary said on Thursday that the Central government has prepared a Technical Guideline on Flood Plain Zoning to enable the states to undertake scientific assessment of flood plains and their zoning.
“The problem is further aggravated by embankment breaches, encroachment, deforestation and poor water drainage. Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal also face similar problems to varying degrees,” he said.
Responding to an unstarred question raised by CPI MP Sudama Prasad in the Lok Sabha, Choudhary said that flood management and anti-erosion schemes are formulated and implemented by concerned state governments as per their priority.
He said that the Central government supplements the efforts of the states by providing technical and financial assistance for management of floods in critical areas.
“To strengthen the structural measures of flood management, Ministry had implemented Flood Management Programme (FMP) during XI & XII Plan for providing Central Assistance to States for works related to river management, flood control, anti-erosion, drainage development and anti-sea erosion which subsequently continued as a component of "Flood Management and Border Areas Programme" (FMBAP) for the period from 2017-18 to 2020-21 and further extended up to March, 2026. A total of Rs 7260.50 crore has been provided to the state governments till March 2025,” Choudhary said.
Flood forecast by CWC
The minister said that as a non-structural measure of flood management, the Central Water Commission (CWC) issues short-term flood forecasts with a lead time of up to 24 hours to the concerned state governments at identified locations.
“CWC also issues inflow forecasts into selected reservoirs to appropriately regulate reservoirs,” Choudhary said.
Presently, flood forecasts are issued by CWC at 350 stations (150 inland forecast stations and 200 level forecast stations) as per standard operating procedure. “This network has been established in consultation with the state governments and project authorities,” he said.
Read more