Bihar Uproar: 3 Congress-RJD MLAs Sit with Ruling Alliance Members in Assembly

Patna (Bihar) : There has been a big upheaval in the politics of Bihar. Two Congress MLAs and one RJD MLA have joined BJP. These three MLAs sat on the side of the ruling party benches during the budget session proceedings in the State Assembly. As soon as the three MLAs - Siddharth and former minister Murari Gautam of Congress and RJD's Sangeeta Kumari - sat in the ruling party benches, there was a commotion in the House.

The three MLAs entered the House walking just behind BJP state president and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary and then they sat with the ruling alliance members.

Three RJD MLAs have already changed sides during the no-confidence motion and they include Chetan Anand, Neelam Devi and Prahlad Yadav. Now three more opposition MLAs have changed sides. MLA Siddharth is the same one who started speculations about his going with BJP during the trust vote because he did not go to Hyderabad with other Congress MLAs.

BJP-RJD's reaction: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Ramanuj Prasad said, 'BJP is breaking our MLAs by misusing investigative agencies.' Whereas, BJP MLA Nitin Naveen said that 'right now it is a trailer, the full picture is yet to come'

Shock to Grand Alliance before PM Modi's visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a rally in Bihar on March 2. Even before the rally, the government changed in Bihar and now the entire power equation has changed. It is noteworthy that a total of 19 Congress MLAs had won in 2020, out of which now 17 MLAs remain in the party now.

