Bihar Bags Significant Gains from Union Budget 2024: Know Major Tourist Spots That Received Funds

The FM Proposed An Allocation Of Rs 37,500 Crore In Special Funds For Multiple Infrastructure Projects Across Districts In Bihar ( Photo: ETV Bharat )

Patna: Union Finance Minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman presented the country's Union Budget on July 23 with a special focus on pleasing crucial allies of the BJP-led NDA government - the Bihar-based Janata Dal (United) and the Andhra Pradesh-based Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The FM, in her speech, offered significant infrastructure allocations to the two states, effectively appeasing the two key allies without granting formal ‘special status’ to either. As per top BJP MPs, this calculated move guaranteed these powerful regional leaders' ongoing political support while attending to the development requirements of their states.

In this article, we will specifically focus on Bihar and how the FM showered gifts on the East Indian state which are part of a larger plan titled “Purvodaya”, ensuring the all-round development of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh, the FM said.

To start, the FM proposed an allocation of Rs 37,500 crore in special funds for multiple infrastructure projects across districts in Bihar. Besides, a huge sum of money was also announced for tourism development in Rajgir and Nalanda.

Flood-Related Financial Aid: The FM admitted that floods are a common occurrence in Bihar. During her remarks, she pointed out that there hasn't been much progress made on plans to construct flood control structures in Nepal. It was declared that the government would offer financial support to Bihar to deal with flood-related calamities, at an estimated cost of Rs 11,500 crore.

Major Tourism Boost For Bihar: The FM proposed encouraging the construction of corridors at Vishnupad and Mahabodhi Temples, which would be modelled after the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, aiding in a major hike for tourism in the state.

Financial Aid For Nalanda: In her budget speech, the FM announced that the government would support the development of Nalanda, a tourism destination in Bihar.

Significant Infrastructural Gain: The Finance Minister unveiled a Rs 26,000 crore plan to aid in road connectivity projects. Among these are the construction of the Buxar Bhagalpur expressway, the Patna-Purnia expressway, and a second, two-lane bridge across the Ganga in Buxar.

She also announced the Rs 21,400 crore power project in Pirpainti, Bhagalapur, which will include 2,400 megawatts of capacity. The FM also said new airports, medical colleges and sports infrastructure will be built in Bihar. Notably, she also announced the allocation to support capital investment will be provided.