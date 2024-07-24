Bihar Bags Significant Gains from Union Budget 2024: Know Major Tourist Spots That Received Funds

Patna: Union Finance Minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman presented the country's Union Budget on July 23 with a special focus on pleasing crucial allies of the BJP-led NDA government - the Bihar-based Janata Dal (United) and the Andhra Pradesh-based Telugu Desam Party (TDP).
The FM, in her speech, offered significant infrastructure allocations to the two states, effectively appeasing the two key allies without granting formal ‘special status’ to either. As per top BJP MPs, this calculated move guaranteed these powerful regional leaders' ongoing political support while attending to the development requirements of their states.
In this article, we will specifically focus on Bihar and how the FM showered gifts on the East Indian state which are part of a larger plan titled “Purvodaya”, ensuring the all-round development of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh, the FM said.
To start, the FM proposed an allocation of Rs 37,500 crore in special funds for multiple infrastructure projects across districts in Bihar. Besides, a huge sum of money was also announced for tourism development in Rajgir and Nalanda.
Flood-Related Financial Aid: The FM admitted that floods are a common occurrence in Bihar. During her remarks, she pointed out that there hasn't been much progress made on plans to construct flood control structures in Nepal. It was declared that the government would offer financial support to Bihar to deal with flood-related calamities, at an estimated cost of Rs 11,500 crore.
Major Tourism Boost For Bihar: The FM proposed encouraging the construction of corridors at Vishnupad and Mahabodhi Temples, which would be modelled after the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, aiding in a major hike for tourism in the state.
Financial Aid For Nalanda: In her budget speech, the FM announced that the government would support the development of Nalanda, a tourism destination in Bihar.
Significant Infrastructural Gain: The Finance Minister unveiled a Rs 26,000 crore plan to aid in road connectivity projects. Among these are the construction of the Buxar Bhagalpur expressway, the Patna-Purnia expressway, and a second, two-lane bridge across the Ganga in Buxar.
She also announced the Rs 21,400 crore power project in Pirpainti, Bhagalapur, which will include 2,400 megawatts of capacity. The FM also said new airports, medical colleges and sports infrastructure will be built in Bihar. Notably, she also announced the allocation to support capital investment will be provided.
Industrial Node for Gaya: The FM said that the government will fund the establishment of an industrial node in Gaya, Bihar, on the Amritsar-Kolkata industrial corridor. "The industrial node at Gaya will also serve as a good model for transforming our historic cultural hubs into future hubs of the modern economy. It will demonstrate both development and culture, vikas bhi, virasat bhi," the speaker continued. A 2,400-MW power plant will be set up in Pirpainti of Bhagalpur district of Bihar at a cost of ₹21,400 crore, the FM said.
In the context of the above gains, let us also try to understand the historical context of these spots in the state.
Importance of Vishnupad: Vishnupad also known as Moksha Bhoomi is where Lord Vishnu appeared in the form of Gadhdhar and killed a demon named Gayasur by placing his right foot on him. It is said that the footprints of Lord Vishnu are still present. According to the Puranas and scriptures, one attains salvation by witnessing the feet of Vishnu here.
Importance of Mahabodhi: Bodhgaya Mahabodhi temple is international heritage and is known to be a renowned centre of faith for Buddhists globally. Buddhist devotees from all over the world come here and visit this temple to worship Lord Buddha.
Vishwa Shanti Stupa: The white Vishwa Shanti Stupa of Rajgir, also known as the Japanese Stupa, is a sacred place of worship for Buddhists. Inside the stupa is located a Japanese Buddhist temple.
Glass Bridge of Rajgir: One of the most interesting places to visit in Rajgir is the Glass Floor Bridge, with an exciting architectural marvel- a transparent floor. This bridge is 85 feet long and six feet wide. Located inside the Nature Safari Park, it is one of the must-see places during a Rajgir tour.
Ghoda Katora Lake: Ghoda Katora Lake near Rajgir is a charming and enchanting tourist spot which is set to win one's heart with its first glimpse. The lake is a perfect place to roam around it and take serene pictures in the lap of nature.
Rajgir Ropeway: Ropeways are one of the most special tourist spots in Bihar as they provide a scintillating sky view, perfect for selfies and more. Through this ropeway, tourists travel to the world-famous Shanti Stupa built amid the mountains.
Wildlife Safari: Rajgir's Wildlife Safari has become a centre of attraction for tourists, especially for bird and animal lovers, offering them a thrilling experience which can never be erased from their memories.
