Bihar | Tej Pratap Shares He Is In A Relationship With A Girl Since 12 Years

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad's elder son and MLA Tej Pratap Yadav announced on social media about being in a relationship with a girl for the past 12 years. He shared a heartfelt note and her photograph with him.

"I am Tej Pratap Yadav and the girl seen with me in this picture is Anushka Yadav. We know and love each other for the past 12 years and have been living in a relationship," the legislator from one of the most famous political families of Bihar wrote in Hindi.

"I wanted to share this with all of you for a long time, but did not know how to do so… Therefore, I am presenting the emotions of my heart among all of you. I hope you will understand this,” Tej Pratap added.

The MLA first posted it at 6:22pm on social media platform Facebook, but deleted it later on. He posted it again 10 minutes later on 6:32pm.

Attempts to talk to Tej Pratap was were not fruitful as he did not take the calls. Lalu’s eldest son got married to former Bihar minister Chandrika Roy’s daughter Aishwarya Rai in May 2018 amid much fanfare at a massive wedding ceremony in Patna. The match was considered coming together of two of the most well-known Yadav families of Bihar as Aishwarya’s late grandfather Daroga Prasad Rai was a stalwart politician and a chief minister in the early 1970s.

However, just five months later in October 2018, Tej Pratap, former state health minister, submitted a divorce petition in Patna civil court, accusing her of being rude and not paying attention to him. Aishwarya also walked out of the Lalu – Rabri Devi household accusing the in-laws of torture and harassment. The case is still going on and both of them have been living separately. While Tej Pratap is class XII pass, Aishwary is an MBA.