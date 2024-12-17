After Atul Subhash, Another Bihar Techie Dies in Bengaluru; Family Alleges Murder

Samastipur: After the Atul Subhash suicide case, the death of another engineer from Samastipur in Bihar has created a stir. He died after allegedly falling from a 16-storey apartment. The family has expressed suspicion of murder. It has not been confirmed yet whether it is murder or suicide. The police have started investigating from all angles.

The deceased has been identified as Ravi Kumar, son of retired railway employee Dinesh Rai, a resident of Bahadurpur Madhuri Chowk of Mufassil police station area. The deceased worked as a software engineer in a private company in Bengaluru. After getting information about the incident, there was chaos among the family members.

Fell from a high-rise apartment: The victim allegedly from from a 16-storey apartment. After the incident, the body of the deceased was brought from Bengaluru to Samastipur on Monday evening. According to the family of the deceased, he lived in RMZ Galleria Apartment in Ailhanka area. On Saturday, it was informed over the phone that Ravi Kumar had died after falling from the roof of a 16-storey apartment.

According to the family members, the deceased got married last year. His wife lives in Samastipur. The family members said that "he did not commit suicide. If he had committed suicide, a suicide note would have been recovered from the room." The deceased's uncle Umesh Kumar Rai said "Ravi was called for the work of a company. Someone killed him in this matter."

'Roommate missing': The family members suspect that his roommate who was living with him might have killed him because he has been missing since the incident. The family members of the deceased have applied to register an FIR of murder in Bangalore. They have also appealed to the Bihar government to take cognizance of this matter. So far, no statement from the police officer has come out regarding this incident.

