Bihar Slashes VAT On Jet Fuel From 29% To 4% In A Bid To Promote Air Connectivity And Travel

By Dev Raj

Patna: The Bihar government slashed the Value Added Tax (VAT) on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) from 29 per cent to 4 per cent on Tuesday in a bid to promote air connectivity and travel. The state was among the highest VAT imposers on jet fuel in the country. A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar approved the proposal of the state Commercial Taxes Department to cut the VAT on ATF.

"This is a very important decision by the cabinet. It will reduce the cost of ATF at airports in Bihar, and aircraft will start refueling here. It will also lead to an increase in the number of flights," Cabinet Secretariat Department Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) S. Siddharth said. Bihar has just four functional public airports at Patna, Darbhanga, Gaya, and Purnea. Plans are afoot to develop civilian airports at Bihta (Patna district), Rajgir (Nalanda), Sultanganj (Bhagalpur), Raxaul (East Champaran), Bhagalpur, Valmikinagar (West Champaran), Birpur (Supaul), Madhubani, Munger, Saharsa, and Muzaffarpur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently laid the foundation stone for the civilian airport at Bihta, which already has a sizable air force base. State commercial taxes commissioner-cum-secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh said that an initiative to cut the VAT on ATF was first taken in 2018 under the Union government’s Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), also known as UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik), in which it was slashed to 1 per cent.

The RCS is a programme of the Union government to improve regional air connectivity and make air travel more affordable and accessible. It focuses on connecting smaller towns and cities to major cities and metros, to encourage economic development and tourism in underserved regions. Subsequently, the VAT on ATF at the Gaya International Airport was reduced to 4 per cent, but it remained at 29 per cent at other airports, including the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna, which caters to the maximum number of flights in the state.

"The 29 per cent VAT on ATF at the Patna airport was more in comparison to airports in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra and other states. We noticed that the airlines used to buy fuel in states where the VAT was less," Singh said.

The commercial taxes commissioner added that the civil aviation directorate told the state government that a reduction in VAT on ATF would make Bihar competitive with regard to jet fuel and lead to an increase in air connectivity. "The directorate also pointed out that a positive effect on the economy was noticed in the states where the VAT on jet fuel was reduced. The decision to slash the tax will lead to an increase in air traffic, benefit the passengers, and give a boost to tourism," Singh said. With the latest decision, all the VAT on jet fuel at all airports in Bihar will be charged at 4 per cent.