'Display Names Of 65 Lakh Deleted Voters On Website': Supreme Court Asks ECI In Bihar SIR Case

The apex court noted that disclosing names of dead, migrated or shifted electors on display board will give chance for correction of inadvertent errors.

SC Asks ECI To Disclose Identity Of 65 Lakh Deleted Voters From Electoral Roll By Aug 19
File photo of Supreme Court (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 14, 2025 at 3:52 PM IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India on Thursday asked the Election Commission of India to disclose identity of 65 lakh deleted voters from electoral roll by August 19 and ordered the commission to submit a compliance report by August 22. The apex court was hearing a case challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive by the ECI in Bihar.

Subsequently, the ECI agreed to share list of voters who have died, migrated or shifted at district level.

During the arguments, counsel representing ECI told the apex court that around 65 lakh people are not required to submit any documents for SIR in Bihar.

"Don't want citizens' rights to be dependent on workers of political parties," the court told the ECI. "Why can't you put these names on display board or on website? Those aggrieved can take remedial measures within 30 days."

The apex court noted that disclosing names of dead, migrated or shifted electors on display board or website will give chance for correction of inadvertent errors. "Consider issuing public notice for details of websites, place, where info of people -- dead, migrated or shifted -- is shared," said the top court.

The ECI's counsel added that the commission is caught between struggle between political parties. "If they win EVM is good, if they loose EVM is bad," said the counsel.

