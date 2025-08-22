ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar SIR: 'Names Of All Excluded Voters Published On Official Sites,' ECI Tells Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has filed a written response in the Supreme Court stating that it has complied with its directions in connection with the transparency in Bihar's electoral roll revision, by publishing the booth-wise list of nearly 65 Lakh voters, whose names were not included in the draft rolls, along with reasons for deletion of their names.

A bench led by Justice Surya Kant will hear today petitions alleging large-scale deletions of voters during the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise carried out in Bihar, where polls are scheduled in November this year.

"That in light of the order passed by the (Supreme) Court, the booth-wise list of about 65 lakh persons whose names do not appear in the Draft electoral Roll has been published on the website of all 38 District Election Officers in the State of Bihar, along with reasons for their non-inclusion in the Draft Electoral Roll, i.e., whether it is on account of death, shifting of ordinary residence or duplicate entries”, said the poll body in its compliance affidavit.

The written response of the poll body said that reports have been received from all 38 DEOs along with the report of chief electoral officer of Bihar. The poll body said that the lists have also been posted at Panchayat Bhavans, block development offices and panchayat offices.

"In addition to this, the BLOs/BLAs are also in possession of the said list and they are available (to) the residents of such villages and urban areas to enable inquiry about the reasons for their non-inclusion and also to seek assistance and for filing claims/objections/corrections by procedure prescribed by SIR Order dated June 24, 2025," said the ECI in its affidavit.