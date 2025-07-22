'Extortion, Misappropriation, And Unlawful Influence': Meitei Groups Urge Amit Shah To Probe Kuki National Front Land Scam

New Delhi: The Meitei Heritage Society on Tuesday appealed to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for an immediate and time-bound investigation into the Kuki National Front (KNF) land compensation scam in Manipur.

Highlighting the issue, Meitei Heritage Society, a civil society organisation representing the Meeteis also demanded that the culprits involved in the scam must be brought to justice.

Immediately halt discussion to sign the SoO agreement with groups who have flouted conditions and freeze accounts of all suspects and SoO-linked funds, until a complete audit to ensure public money has not been misused to fund terrorism or separatism, the organisation said.

“We write with grave concern regarding recent revelations that exposed a Rs 320 crore scam involving the Kuki National Front (KNF), a militant group under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with the Government of India. The report has brought to light that hundreds of crores of rupees, meant for compensating civilians for land acquisition, have been illegally siphoned off by KNF through extortion, misappropriation, and unlawful influence,” a memorandum submitted to Amit Shah stated.

Commenting on the allegations, Haokip, a senior member of the Kuki Students Organisation, said that this is false propaganda narrated by the Meetei organisations. "We have been demanding central assistance for the internally displaced people who were affected by the ethnic conflict in the State," Haokip told ETV Bharat.

He said that ever since the conflict broke out in Manipur, the Meetei organisations, including the civil society groups, have been criticising the Kukis.

The Meitei Heritage Society further said that this development is deeply disturbing as it is not only a criminal misuse of public funds but also spearheaded by a militant group which enjoys protection under the SoO.

“The scam is reportedly led by KNF’s finance secretary Jangboi Kipgen, forcing villagers to sign on blank papers, pre-filled forms and swindled off as much as 75 per cent of their compensation amount,” the society claimed.

The memorandum also said that the deputy commissioner (DC) concerned has acknowledged receiving complaints from the victims and 20 villagers have spoken to the media risking death threats, putting to rest any doubts about the involvement of KNF in the scam.

“It is alarming that while such grave allegations are emerging, the Union Government is reportedly considering signing the SoO agreement with these groups. It is pertinent to note that these militant groups are already under investigation by various agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), for their role in attacks and or killing of civilians and Security Forces,” stated the memorandum, a copy assessed by ETV Bharat.

If the Government agrees with these groups, instead of taking action for violating the rules, as provided for in the agreement itself, it would amount to the Government of India indirectly legitimising and funding these groups to carry out these heinous crimes against the state and civilians, it said.

“This also is in complete disregard of the will of the people, the popular Government’s decision and resolution of the Cabinet not to sign any agreement with the militant groups in view of the repeated violation of rules,” the memorandum said.