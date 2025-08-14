Bihar SIR: Number Of Deleted Voters In 10 Constituencies Exceeds Victory Margin In 2024 General Elections

Patna: As nearly 65 lakh voters have been dropped from the draft electoral rolls published on August 1 by the Election Commission of India (ECI) following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, there are 10 Lok Sabha seats where the victory margin was between 13,000 and 60,000 in the last Parliamentary elections.

Strikingly, the number of electors removed from the electoral rolls in these parliamentary constituencies is more than the number of victory margins.

"The opposition is scared because in the 2020 assembly elections, the margin of victory for NDA and Mahagathbandhan was less in many places. RJD has been reiterating for the last five years that it could not form the government due to a few votes. This is the reason why the SIR process has raked up Bihar politics," senior journalist Ravi Upadhyay said.

According to ECI data, the number of voters has decreased the most in Patna from 50,47,194 to 46,51,694, i.e., the names of 3,95,500 voters have been deleted. Madhubani follows Patna with the deletion of 3,52,545 voters, and the number stands at 3,16,793 for East Champaran. About 3,10,363 voters have been removed from the electoral roll of Gopalganj, whereas 2,83,955 voters couldn't make it to the draft roll for Samastipur.

The SIR resulted in the deletion of over 65 lakh voters. (ETV Bharat)

Districts like Purnia lost 2,73,920 voters, Kishanganj 1,45,668, Katihar 1,84,254 and Araria 1,28,207. These four districts of Seemanchal came to the discussion due to alleged Bangladeshi illegal migrants.

Of the 10 constituencies which saw the most deletions, five seats were won by the NDA, four by the INDIA bloc and one by an independent candidate, the ECI data shows. In terms of percentage compared to the electoral rolls for the 2024 General Elections, Gopalganj lost 13.9% voters, followed by Kishanganj 10.5%, Purnia 9.7%, Madhubani 8.7% and Bhagalpur 7.8%.

Upadhyay said periodic revision of the electoral roll is nothing new. However, opposition parties are raising questions due to the lack of time before the assembly elections. As far as the removal of electors from the list is concerned, the ECI has made it clear how many voters have been excluded from which category.