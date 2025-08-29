ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar SIR: Over 2.11 Lakh Claims And Objections Received By Poll Panel

New Delhi: A total of 2,11,767 claims and objections have been received so far with respect to the draft electoral rolls in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar.

These claims and objections also include those filed by Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

According to the daily bulletin on Bihar SIR issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) till 10 am on Friday, a together 117 claims and objections have been filed so far by political parties. Out of these, 108 have been filed by the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation and the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Notably, the Congress, which has been opposing the ongoing SIR in the poll-bound state, has not filed any claims and objections so far, with only three more days left for the same.

Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by political parties can collect claims (Form 6) from the public and objections (Form 7) from the public and file objections himself/herself along with the prescribed declaration. Generic complaints, without prescribed Forms or declarations, are not counted as claims or objections.

As per the ECI, out of the total claims and objections, 2,11,650 have been received directly from electors. The claims and objections disposed of stood at 28,796.