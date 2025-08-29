Bihar SIR: Over 2.11 Lakh Claims And Objections Received By Poll Panel

New Delhi: A total of 2,11,767 claims and objections have been received so far with respect to the draft electoral rolls in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar.
These claims and objections also include those filed by Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).
According to the daily bulletin on Bihar SIR issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) till 10 am on Friday, a together 117 claims and objections have been filed so far by political parties. Out of these, 108 have been filed by the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation and the Rashtriya Janata Dal.
Notably, the Congress, which has been opposing the ongoing SIR in the poll-bound state, has not filed any claims and objections so far, with only three more days left for the same.
Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by political parties can collect claims (Form 6) from the public and objections (Form 7) from the public and file objections himself/herself along with the prescribed declaration. Generic complaints, without prescribed Forms or declarations, are not counted as claims or objections.
As per the ECI, out of the total claims and objections, 2,11,650 have been received directly from electors. The claims and objections disposed of stood at 28,796.
As per rules, the claims and objections are to be disposed of by the concerned ERO/AERO, not before the expiry of the seven-day notice period and after verification of eligibility.
As per SIR orders, no name can be deleted from the draft list published on August 1, 2025, without passing a speaking order by the ERO/AERO, after conducting an enquiry and after giving a fair and reasonable opportunity.
The list of names not included in the draft electoral roll, August 1, disclosing the reasons, is displayed on the websites of DEOs/DMs (district-wise) as well as on the CEO website in searchable mode with EPIC number, as per the poll panel.
Aggrieved persons may submit their claims along with a copy of their Aadhaar card, it said. In addition to that, forms received from new electors on attaining 18 years of age or above for inclusion of their names so far stood at 11,36,565. Out of those disposed, stood at 48,797.
