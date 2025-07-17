Bihar SIR: BLAs Can Contest If Voter Is Wrongly Declared Dead, Permanently Shifted

By Santu Das

New Delhi: Amid allegations from Opposition leaders, including Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, of attempting to remove genuine voters in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, sources in the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday called it "baseless" and said that any political party through their appointed Booth Level Agents (BLAs) can contest even if a person is mistakenly declared dead, has permanently shifted or enrolled at multiple places by the Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

They said political parties through BLAs should present such persons before the BLOs and help them to fill up the enumeration norms online.

Earlier in the day, the Leader of the Opposition in Lower House in a post on X, accused the poll panel of stealing votes in the name of SIR in poll-bound Bihar.

In a veiled reference to his remarks, sources in the ECI told ETV Bharat, "Whichever party believes that the name has been deleted, they should produce him/her in person and help to fill enumeration form as seven to eight days are still left. They should also ask them to fill enumeration forms online."

"Political parties have appointed BLAs and they can also contest. Suppose, if a BLO declares someone dead or shifted, the BLA can produce the person. Instead of blaming, they should activate their BLAs and authenticate the voter," they said.

Sources in the poll panel further said the ECI in order to re-verify the electors who have not been found at their addresses even after three visits of BLOS, probably deceased or permanently shifted or enrolled at multiple places, has decided to share this information with district presidents of political parties and 1.5 lakh BLAs appointed by them so that exact status of such electors can be confirmed. The total number of such electors stood at 35,69,435 till July 16.

According to the SIR, in order to get one's name in the Draft Electoral Roll, scheduled to be published on August 1, the condition for an elector is to sign and submit the pre-printed enumeration form before July 25.

People who have temporarily migrated outside Bihar can also fill the enumeration form in online mode using their mobile phones through the ECINet App or through https://voters.eci.gov.in. They may also download the pre-filled enumeration form, fill it up and share it with BLOs directly or through family via WhatsApp.

Sources in the poll panel further reiterated that no eligible voters will be left out in the ongoing SIR.

In case if enumeration form is not filled by a person till the last date on whether their name will be included in the electoral roll or not, it will not be added but it can be added through Form 6 later, EC sources said.

In Bihar, till July 16, 6,99,92,926 of the existing electors have given their enumeration form to be included in the draft electoral-roll to be published on August 1.

Assembly elections to 243 seats in Bihar will be held at the end of this year.