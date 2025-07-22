'Bihar SIR Adds To Purity Of Elections, Restores Public Confidence,' ECI To SC

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has told the Supreme Court that Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar adds to the purity of elections by weeding out ineligibles from the electoral roll, and the exercise has been initiated to restore public confidence in the integrity of the electoral roll. The poll body has also defended its authority to seek proof of citizenship during the SIR, saying that it is fully competent to require a person claiming citizenship by birth to produce relevant documents for inclusion in the electoral roll.

In an affidavit filed in the apex court, the ECI said that several recognised political parties across the spectrum have raised serious concerns with it regarding inaccuracies in the electoral rolls, citing inclusion of ineligible and deceased individuals and exclusion of eligible voters.

It added that these concerns arise from the limitations of the summary revision process which does not require fresh preparation of electoral rolls, and in response, and to restore public confidence in the integrity of the electoral roll, the SIR has been initiated.

The commission said unlike summary revisions, the SIR involves a complete, ground-up preparation of the electoral rolls to ensure accuracy, transparency, and inclusion. “Upon an independent appraisal of the matter, the commission was of the considered view that the absence of any intensive revision for nearly two decades necessitated a more rigorous and foundational exercise. It was in this backdrop that the Commission concluded that a nationwide intensive revision of electoral rolls was long overdue”, said the ECI.

The commission said it has plenary powers to take such measures as to protect and maintain the purity of elections, including the preparation of electoral rolls. “That the ECI has previously conducted SIRs more frequently, as has also been stated in the SIR Order dated 24.06.2025. The last such exercise was undertaken in Bihar in 2002-2003, and the period of enumeration was from 15.07.2002 to 14.08.2002. The current SIR has an enumeration period from 25.06.2025 to 26.07.2025. Thus, the allegation that ECI is conducting the exercise hastily is misconceived”, said the affidavit.

The affidavit said that the petitioners’ contention that the failure to submit the enumeration form will result in disenfranchisement, and the period of thirty-one days for such submission is insufficient, is incorrect.

The citizenship row in connection with SIR

The petitioners have argued that the ECI does not possess the jurisdiction under the Constitution to scrutinise the proof for establishing eligibility and entitlement of electors to vote in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and also the statutory provisions-while undertaking the exercise of SIR. It was argued that by obligating electors to submit eligibility documents to prove citizenship, the ECI is usurping the powers available only to the central government under the Citizenship Act, 1955.

The petitioners further submit that on a perusal of articles 10 and 11 of the Constitution, once citizenship is recognised, it shall continue for all purposes, and it is only the Parliament which can regulate aspects of citizenship relatable to acquisition and termination, to the exclusion of any other authority, including the ECI.

The ECI said the aforesaid contentions are patently erroneous and based on an incorrect understanding of articles 10, 11, and the provisions of Part XV of the Constitution of India, the statutory framework provided under the Representation of People Act 1950, as well as the Citizenship Act, 1955.

The affidavit said that under the provisions of the Constitution of India and statutory provisions, the ECI is obligated to verify the eligibility of the voters and ensure that any person who fails to fulfil the mandatory requirements of eligibility is not included in the electoral rolls

and further that every person fulfilling all the eligibility requirements does not get excluded from the electoral rolls.

“It is thus submitted that the ECI is vested with the power to scrutinise whether a proposed elector fulfils the criteria for being registered as a voter in the electoral roll, which includes, inter alia, an assessment of citizenship as per Article 326 of the

Constitution. Such scrutiny is constitutionally mandated and crystallised under the RP Act 1950. This power flows directly from the provisions of Article 324 read with 326 and Sections 16 and 19 of the RP Act 1950”, said the affidavit.

The affidavit said Section 9 of the Citizenship Act 1955 speaks of termination of citizenship only in cases of voluntary acquisition of citizenship of a foreign state, and vests the power in the central government to decide any question which arises as regards when or how any citizen of India has acquired citizenship of another country.

“It is only for this limited purpose that the exclusive jurisdiction has been vested in the central government, to the exclusion

of all other authorities. Other aspects related to citizenship can be inquired into by other relevant authorities for their purposes, including those who are constitutionally obligated to do so, i.e., the ECI”, said the affidavit.

The ECI said it is fully competent to require a person claiming citizenship by birth to produce relevant documents for inclusion in the electoral roll, and the power of the ECI flows from Article 324 and 326 of the Constitution, read with Sections 16 and 19 of the RP Act 1950, enacted pursuant to Article 327 of the Constitution.

“The ECI, being a constitutional body, would have constitutional authority to determine whether the constitutional requirement of citizenship has been fulfilled by a person claiming the right to be included in the electoral roll”, said the affidavit.

The ECI made it clear that under the SIR exercise, the citizenship of an individual will not terminate on account of the fact that he/she is held to be ineligible for registration in the electoral rolls.

"The entitlement to vote flows from Article 326 read with Sections 16 and 19 of the Representation of People Act 1950 and Section 62 of the RP Act, which contains certain qualifications with respect to citizenship, age, and ordinary residency. An ineligible person has no right to vote, and thus, cannot claim a violation of Articles 19 and 21 in this regard," said the affidavit.

On the inclusion of Aadhaar in the list of documents for SIR

The petitioners have argued that Aadhaar should be included in the list of documents provided in the enumeration forms to verify the eligibility of electors.

Defending Aadhaar's exclusion from the list of 11 documents, the ECI said it doesn't help in screening eligibility of voters under Article 326, and it is merely a proof of identity of the person. “Aadhaar has not been included in the list of 11 documents provided in the Enumeration Form, as it does not help in screening the eligibility under Article 326. However, this is not to say that Aadhaar cannot be used to supplement other documents to prove eligibility. It is for this reason that the list is indicative and not exhaustive”, said the ECI.

Issues with the Elector's Photo Identity Card (EPIC)

The ECI said reliance on EPIC for the purposes of eligibility would frustrate the SIR exercise as every existing elector would be de facto included in the final list.

The affidavit submitted that the EPIC cannot be treated as proof of eligibility for inclusion in the electoral roll during the ongoing SIR, 2025, as under Rule 21(3) of the RP Act, 1950, read with Rule 25 of the RER, 1960, the said revision constitutes a de novo preparation of the electoral roll.

“The EPIC cards are prepared based on electoral rolls. Since the electoral roll itself is being revised, the production of EPIC Cards will make the whole exercise futile. That the conceptual and procedural integrity of a de novo revision would stand

undermined if EPICs, which are merely reflective of prior entries, are used to validate entries in a roll that is required to be constructed anew”, said the affidavit.

It emphasised that the EPIC, being a by-product of an earlier electoral roll, cannot substitute the verification process mandated for fresh preparation and reliance solely on the EPIC for inclusion of automatic continuance would be contrary to both the scheme and purpose of a fresh revision exercise.

The ECI stressed that 90% of electors have already submitted enumeration forms, and it is ensuring that no one is left out of the list, and its special focus is on the poor, marginalised, etc.

The ECI said each and every existing elector, other than migrants who are temporarily absent from Bihar, is provided with their pre-filled enumeration forms at their homes, by BLOs, in person. "Any individual who is unable to submit an eligibility document by 26.07.2025 can do so in the claims and objections period. Thus, there is no discriminatory treatment meted out to ordinary voters as compared to the distinguished persons. Thus, the contention of violation of Articles 14 and 325, too, ought to be rejected," it said.

The poll body said as far as Articles 19 and 21 are concerned, no infringement can be alleged as the right to expression guaranteed under Article 19(1)(a) and expressed by casting one's vote in favour of a candidate through exercise of free will is not restricted by the SIR exercise.

The poll body said that due to the widespread existence of fake ration cards, it has not been included in the list of 11 documents to be relied upon for screening eligibility under Article 326.

The 88-page written response was filed by ECI in terms of the order passed by the apex court on a batch of petitions challenging the validity of the SIR exercise.

