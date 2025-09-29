ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Set to Become First State with 100% Webcasting in Assembly Polls

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is fully prepared to roll out webcasting in all polling stations in the forthcoming Assembly polls in Bihar, in a bid to ensure close monitoring of the conduct of the polls.

Bihar will be the first state in the country that will witness 100 percent webcasting in an Assembly polls in the wake of the revised guidelines issued by the poll panel on webcasting. Earlier, webcasting was mandatory in 50 per cent of the polling stations besides critical polling booths.

In its revised guidelines on webcasting issued to the Chief Electoral Officers of all States and Union Territories in June, the ECI had informed that webcasting shall be conducted in all polling stations (100 percent of polling stations) that have internet connectivity. However, in areas lacking internet access, videography and photography may be permitted.

The polling panel stated that there will be a webcasting monitoring control room setup at the state level, district level, and assembly constituency level, which will be overseen and monitored by a nodal officer designated at each level.

Webcasting refers to the live streaming of events occurring within the polling station while ensuring the confidentiality of the voting process is maintained. According to the guidelines laid down prior to this, it was implemented in at least 50 percent of all polling stations, including all critical polling stations and those identified as vulnerable.

The addition of 12,817 new polling stations has raised the total number of polling stations in Bihar to 90,712, up from the previous count of 77,895. Webcasting will be done at all the polling stations located throughout the state.

Notably, after the issuance of the new guidelines for webcasting, it was done in 100 per cent polling stations in the Assembly bye-elections in several states including Punjab and West Bengal.