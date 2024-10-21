ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar School Teacher In The Dock Over Controversial Translation Task About PM Modi

The students alleged the teacher has been asking teaching them “indecent translation about the Prime Minister” putting her in the dock.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 36 minutes ago

Higher Secondary School Jaitpur Rudrapur (L) and PM Modi collage
Higher Secondary School Jaitpur Rudrapur (L) and PM Modi collage (ETV Bharat, ANI)

Gopalganj: “PM Narendra Modi has been fooling people for 10 years: Translate it”. The alleged controversial task by a female teacher to her students at a school in Bihar has put her in the dock with authorities seeking an explanation from the teacher.

The matter has come to light at Higher Secondary School Jaitpur Rudrapur in Gopalganj district of Bihar. Sources said that the students enrolled at the school reported the controversial translation to their parents.

It is learnt that the students alleged that on October 5, teacher Sultana Khatoon at the school was teaching them “indecent translation about the Prime Minister”. The parents in turn, approached the office of the concerned BEO with an application and demanded action against the said teacher. In the complaint, the parents alleged that for the past few days, the teacher has been assigning “political and controversial translations to the students”.

Higher Secondary School Jaitpur Rudrapur in Gopalganj district of Bihar
Higher Secondary School Jaitpur Rudrapur in Gopalganj district of Bihar (ETV Bharat)

BEO Seeks Clarification: It is learnt that a written complaint has been made to BEO Lakhindra Das by the parents after which the BEO has demanded clarification from the teacher. The BEO said that action will be taken in the matter as per norms.

"Making indecent comments against Prime Minister Modi while teaching does not befit a public servant. Therefore, an explanation has been sought from her. Further action will be taken after receiving the answer," Das said.

Sources said that Gopalganj DM Prashant Kumar has also taken the matter seriously. The DM has also promised action against the teacher if the allegations are found true.

The school's headmaster Ramesh Singh said that the accused teacher Sultana Khatoon teaches English at the schools against whom the students have leveled allegations.

Locals have demanded to remove the teacher from the school for the controversial translation about PM Modi.

